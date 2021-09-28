Quotidien Fintech, levée de fonds, M&A
              


Mardi 28 Septembre 2021

LA Blockchain Summit re-introduces Crypto Giveaway while Transitioning to Entirely Free Virtual Summit.


Draper Goren Holm announces the return of a crypto giveaway sponsored by ABRA while transitioning the Summit to virtual only November 2-4.



Draper Goren Holm announces the return of a crypto giveaway sponsored by ABRA while transitioning the Summit to virtual only November 2-4.

Draper Goren Holm, early-stage blockchain venture capital fund and producers of the west coast’s largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, LA Blockchain Summit, announced today that it’s crypto giveaway will return at this year’s LA Blockchain Summit, brought to you by ABRA. In addition, the summit will be occurring in an entirely virtual setting now with all registration completely free to attendees.

The crypto giveaway has become a tradition for LA Blockchain Summit. Last year, LA Blockchain Summit gave away free Bitcoin to thousands of qualified registrants. This year, signups will receive $25 in crypto for downloading the ABRA app and depositing as little as $5 USD. In addition, an undisclosed “airdrop” has also been teased for those signups with more information to come soon from ABRA. Those interested in taking advantage of this giveaway should visit LA Blockchain Summit/Giveaway (terms and conditions apply).

In addition to this year’s crypto giveaway announcement, Draper Goren Holm also announced that the summit will now take place entirely online, foregoing the in-person portion of the event. Taking into consideration the heightened concerns of the Delta variant, coupled with the tightening global travel requirements, transitioning the 8th edition of LA Blockchain Summit, brought to you by ABRA, affords speakers and sponsors with the best opportunity to deliver on the level of quality and professionalism the blockchain community has come to expect from this annual event. In doing so, the summit will now occur November 2 - 4 to offer attendees the opportunity to see all content on a single, live streamed, main stage.

The 8th Edition of LA Blockchain Summit will feature a robust agenda segmented by day. November 2 will feature opening ceremonies alongside NFT and DeFi keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions hosted by industry heavyweights such as ABRA, Robinhood, and Plenty DeFi. November 3 will play host to regulated digital assets featuring leaders from Ownera, Citi Wealth, Amber Group, and TradeStation Crypto. November 4 will be entirely focused on blockchain development highlighted by those creators and developers from such blockchains as Tezos, Litecoin, and Stacks.

“Transitioning to a virtual only summit once again was not a decision we made lightly. In the end, the safety and security of our attendees, speakers, sponsors, event staff, and the residents of Los Angeles County made this a no brainer.” said Alon Goren, founding partner of Draper Goren Holm. “By reintroducing the crypto giveaway, thanks to ABRA, and taking into account the level of speakers and sponsors participating in this year’s event, we believe LA Blockchain Summit is poised to not only meet the expectations of our attendees but exceed them.”

Visit LA Blockchain Summit for more information and to secure your free virtual ticket today.

About Draper Goren Holm
Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry’s top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Plenty Defi, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com

