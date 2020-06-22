L'impact du Covid-19 sur le Private Equity

articles liés
La crise du Covid-19 et le confinement ont profondément bouleversé le secteur des Private Equity, réduisant le flux d’opérations et la conclusion d’accords.
Mais comment les investisseurs envisagent la sortie de crise, sont-ils optimistes ? Quel a été l’impact du Covid-19 sur le marché du capital-investissement ? Quelles sont les stratégies de réponse mis en place par les investisseurs à la suite de la crise ?
Pour répondre à ces questions, Mazars a interrogé plus de 150 sociétés d’investissement, en Europe, Asie, Amérique.
L'étude est téléchargeable ci-dessous (PDF 10 pages en anglais)
Principales conclusions de l’étude :
• 74 % des personnes interrogées restent à l’affut de nouvelles opportunités dans l'immédiat.
• Les fonds de taille plus importante sont généralement les plus optimistes quant à l’impact de la crise sur leurs participations.
• 79 % des répondants ont déclaré que leur plan de cession des entreprises en portefeuille sera retardé.
• Malgré l'impact financier de la pandémie, 44 % des fonds n'ont pas encore constaté d'augmentation des opportunités d’investissement dans des sociétés en difficulté.
• 82 % des personnes interrogées anticipent une sortie de crise en U.
Source : Mazars.
