Kronoverse Secure Further Investment From Persimmon Hill Limited and Calvin Ayre

CryptoFights utilizes the Kronoverse platform which replaces the games networking layer from traditional cloud servers to the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain - a public and auditable ledger. This unlocks massive benefits for gaming by giving the eSports ecosystem a transparent and fair way to have game integrity.
Kronoverse also adds value to ESIC's mission to be the guardian of eSports integrity in different ways such as the use of blockchain technology and native-cash tournaments. Kronoverse's use of blockchain technology opens up ways for government regulators to enforce gaming standards since all actions taken in a blockchain game are public and auditable.
Adam Kling, CEO of Kronoverse, commented: "The growth we've seen in a relatively short time is hugely encouraging for the company and, obviously, we hope that makes CryptoFights an exciting proposition for investors. To have people with the business and blockchain knowledge of Persimmon Hill coming on board, and further support from online gaming entrepreneur Calvin Ayre who is also a big believer in Bitcoin, is a clear endorsement for a transparent eSports experience."
SOURCE Kronoverse
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
