Konsentus launches in the Middle East and North Africa

The team is led by Konsentus’ Managing Director MENA, Saleh Alhammad, who has been collaborating closely with key stakeholders across the region over the last few years in order to support the evaluation and introduction of protected open ecosystems.



Central to the successful roll-out of open data exchange in any MENA country is a safe and secure platform incorporating the control and governance of in-country policy and rules so that data providers and data recipients can seamlessly interact with each other.



The Konsentus Open Trust Platform (OTP) enables any country across the globe to implement safe and secure open ecosystems quickly and easily via end-to-end rules, processes, technology and tools.



Saleh and his team will be working with regional stakeholders to explore how Konsentus OTP’s ‘designed for purpose’ technology infrastructure, governance, and support services can deliver protected open ecosystems to jurisdictions across the MENA region.



Mike Woods, CEO, Konsentus, commented: “I am delighted to be expanding into MENA and that Saleh is our Regional Managing Director. There is a wealth of opportunity for Konsentus’ services in the region, and I look forward to us being a part of MENA’s digital transformation journey.”



Saleh Alhammad, Managing Director, MENA, Konsentus commented: “The MENA region is moving at pace, and through the delivery of our world-class technology and support services, I look forward to bringing significant success to Konsentus.”



About Konsentus:

Konsentus powers trust in open ecosystems by enabling participants to interact with each other safely and securely.

Our award-winning SaaS technology solutions provide a protected environment for data and funds to be exchanged in a reliable, consistent, and automated way. Safeguarding the customers of 500+ clients, Konsentus is operational across Europe, Latin America, MENA and South East Asia.

Konsentus is ISO 27001 certified.

konsentus.com

