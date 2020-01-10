Koine engages US Capital Global Securities to advise on $50MM equity raise

Koine will utilise the $50 million equity financing to diversify its service offerings and acquire additional regulatory permissions to support its strategic international growth.

Founded in London in 2017, Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management, and audit of real-time trading to the digital ecosystem. Its state-of-the-art platform has been engineered to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low latency, high-volume environment and benefit from notably increased security, agility and efficiency.



Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in debt and equity finance, investment management, and financial advisory. All strategic advisory, private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-licensed broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.



Hugh Hughes, Chairman and CEO at Koine, said: “Market reaction to Koine’s ultra-secure scalable institutional class solution for custody and settlement, has been immensely favourable. As we enter 2020, we are focused on driving and supporting international participation in the digital assets marketplace with our application for regulatory licenses in other trusted jurisdictions, in line with our aim to become the most highly-regulated solution for custody and settlement of digital assets globally.



“US Capital Global’s proven experience and valuable insight into capital formation, especially in the FinTech arena, will be tremendously beneficial to us at this crucial time in Koine’s development.”



Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, said: “It’s an honour to serve Koine as its placement agent and lead financial advisor for this upcoming investment opportunity as we engage selected dealers to expand the distribution of this offering. Koine is driven by an expansive, forward-thinking vision of the digital assets market that we at US Capital Global find very exciting.”



About Koine

Koine has created an ultra-secure custody and settlement platform for institutional market participants looking to invest in digital assets in in a regulated environment.



Koine offers segregated, institutional custody and settlement of digital and fiat assets. It eliminates settlement and counterparty risks, delivering full governance, compliance, risk management and audit of real-time asset trading. Koine combines a scalable business model, with pioneering security and innovative engineering.



Koine’s solution is ultra-secure and scalable for institutional capital. Approximately two dozen, funds and family offices have chosen Koine to engage with their digital assets whilst fully adhering to regulated market practices.



Established in 2017 and already with a staff of over 50, Koine’s executive team is made up of experienced banking, capital markets and payments professionals; industry stalwarts who understand the infrastructure and compliance needs of legacy investors interested in leveraging digital assets. Leading the Koine team is CEO and Chairman Hugh Hughes, ex-CEO of Société Générale Securities and co-founder of Fixnetix.



Koine delivers secure digital vaults to the same technical standard as the very best digital cold stores (FIPS 140-2/3) using its Digital Airlock 2122 technology. This new approach, complying with the EAL7+ standard, eliminates the need for hot wallets and human participation in post-trade processes whilst enabling clients to retain instant access to their assets.



Koine is authorised as an Electronic Money Institution (“EMI”) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the issuance of electronic money with Firm Reference Number (FRN) 900934.



Headquartered in London, Koine selected the UK as its jurisdiction of preference as it seeks to become the most highly-regulated solution for custody and settlement of digital assets globally. It is also seeking appropriate regulatory licenses in other trusted jurisdictions.

www.koine.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

