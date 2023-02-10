John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

In the newly created position, John will take responsibility for driving client acquisition and revenue growth for the Retail, Corporate and Banking-as-a-Service business units within the bank.



José A Díaz-Ortiz, CEO of Zenus Bank, said: ‘John has been working with Zenus since 2019, so knows our business, plans and aspirations well. He’s successfully set-up and operated our Marketing & Client Service functions and this is the natural progression. This year we have exciting plans to accelerate our growth, expand our product and services and cement our position as a global bank. I have faith that John is the right person to lead this for us.’



To date, John has established Zenus’ marketing operations. Activating paid acquisition channels and overseeing the bank’s recent re-brand, website re-platforming and the launch of the Zenus Visa debit card. He will remain in London with his team for this role.



John Woods, CRO of Zenus Bank, said, ‘Joining the team to launch a U.S. bank during lockdown always promised it was going to be an interesting ride, and it’s been proven so. We’ve come a long way in just a few years, and I’m excited to take on this new challenge for the business.’



Prior to joining Zenus Bank, Mr. Woods has led transformational change and driven accelerated growth in multiple companies. Having held numerous senior roles at Barclays Bank and successfully re-launching the online business bank he moved into FX trading, leading CMC Markets through a digital transformation for their successful FTSE 250 IPO. More recently he’s led Samsung’s European digital operations and assisted Bain Capital in the separation and launch of a new business, Zellis (The UK’s largest payroll provider).



ABOUT ZENUS BANK

Zenus is an independent, U.S. digital bank, founded in 2019 that is taking banking beyond borders. Giving people and businesses worldwide access to the security, freedom, and convenience of U.S. banking.

Providing Retail, Corporate, Institutional banking and BaaS, Zenus is creating a world where physical borders don’t limit access to financial services.

www.zenus.com



Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries that have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control ‘OFAC’.

