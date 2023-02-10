Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

John Woods has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zenus Bank, the U.S. Bank that allows people and businesses around the world to open a true U.S. bank account without the need to be a U.S. citizen or resident.


John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank
In the newly created position, John will take responsibility for driving client acquisition and revenue growth for the Retail, Corporate and Banking-as-a-Service business units within the bank.

José A Díaz-Ortiz, CEO of Zenus Bank, said: ‘John has been working with Zenus since 2019, so knows our business, plans and aspirations well. He’s successfully set-up and operated our Marketing & Client Service functions and this is the natural progression. This year we have exciting plans to accelerate our growth, expand our product and services and cement our position as a global bank. I have faith that John is the right person to lead this for us.’

To date, John has established Zenus’ marketing operations. Activating paid acquisition channels and overseeing the bank’s recent re-brand, website re-platforming and the launch of the Zenus Visa debit card. He will remain in London with his team for this role.

John Woods, CRO of Zenus Bank, said, ‘Joining the team to launch a U.S. bank during lockdown always promised it was going to be an interesting ride, and it’s been proven so. We’ve come a long way in just a few years, and I’m excited to take on this new challenge for the business.’

Prior to joining Zenus Bank, Mr. Woods has led transformational change and driven accelerated growth in multiple companies. Having held numerous senior roles at Barclays Bank and successfully re-launching the online business bank he moved into FX trading, leading CMC Markets through a digital transformation for their successful FTSE 250 IPO. More recently he’s led Samsung’s European digital operations and assisted Bain Capital in the separation and launch of a new business, Zellis (The UK’s largest payroll provider).

ABOUT ZENUS BANK
Zenus is an independent, U.S. digital bank, founded in 2019 that is taking banking beyond borders. Giving people and businesses worldwide access to the security, freedom, and convenience of U.S. banking.
Providing Retail, Corporate, Institutional banking and BaaS, Zenus is creating a world where physical borders don’t limit access to financial services.
www.zenus.com

Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries that have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control ‘OFAC’.
Autres articles

Vendredi 10 Février 2023

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Le cabinet de conseil en compliance PROETIC renforce son expertise anticorruption avec l’arrivée de Cyrille Fagniot, directeur conseil

Aprio Names Adam Rimes as Firm's New Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Fintech M&A on Rise as Companies Seek to Establish Stronger Foothold in the Market

Crise imminente externe à l’entreprise – Les actions pratiques du RSSI

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Is ChatGPT AI the next Superman or humanity's Kryptonite?

Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution

Interview | Helios, la néobanque, dévoile son bilan carbone complet

What Are the Strategies for Paying Off Payday Loans?

Alternatives to short-term loans and when to consider them

Interac Canada | Guide complet sur cette méthode de paiement 100% sûre

Infogreffe entre au capital de CapBloc la solution qui numérise le juridique corporate des entreprises

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Moonstake Partners with Humans.ai to Help Advance Artificial Intelligence on the Blockchain and Support the AI Startup's Expansion in Asia

Banxa and MetaMask Partner to Make it Easier to Access Web3

The Intriguing things about Slot Machine and try slot machines

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Finance & M&A: Top 10 trends to watch - 2023 Outlook

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.