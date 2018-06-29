John Dembitz joins Coinfirm as Chairman Advisory Board

He will also be chairing the advisory board composed of industry veterans such as:

• Ruth Wandhofer, Global Managing Director at Citigroup, Regulatory, Market & Innovation Strategy

• Julian Johnson, former Global Head of Sales and Executive Vice President in top enterprise software businesses such as SAP, Oracle or Microsoft

• Joey Garcia, Senior Partner Isolas, recognized as one of the top 12 lawyers in blockchain in the world by Chambers and Partners for helping shape the regulatory environment

• Harry Saito, former KPMG Executive Director and CEO of Tokyo International Consulting



John has more than 45 years’ experience which has included the global management consultancy McKinsey & Co. as a senior engagement manger; a FTSE 100 company, Consolidated Goldfields, an investment bank Charterhouse as executive director; and a corporate and financial communications consultancy, Valin Pollen, as CEO; as well as an entrepreneurial venture, IDOM, successfully sold to Deloitte. For the past 20 years he has a portfolio of Non-Executive Chairman and Director roles which includes/included one of Europe’s largest vending/coffee businesses, Pelican Rouge; a multinational manufacturing business Titus International; a law firm Cripps; an enterprise architecture consultancy, FHO; and the PLSA – (Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association). amongst many others.



John gained a B.Sc. from Manchester University and an MBA from London Business School, where he was also a member of their Global Advisor Board.



John is the author of two books: “It’s the People! What really drives great management and leadership”, published in 2010, and “The 2×2 Manager”, published in 2014.



At Coinfirm we’re thrilled to have John joining at this pivotal moment in the evolution of the company. Growing from 15 to over 80 people in the last 12 months we’re facing completely new challenges then 12 months ago. Being CEO, founder and Chairman of multiple businesses John is uniquely positioned to help us navigate the growth path going forward



said Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and co-founder of Coinfirm

John commented "It is thrilling to be invited to be part of such a cutting edge firm, a firm that has already developed sector leading products and services. I am very much looking forward to working with Confirm's founder and his terrific team."



About Coinfirm

Coinfirm serves as a foundation for the safe adoption and use of blockchain. A recognized leader in their field and among the most influential blockchain and regtech companies, the blockchain agnostic Coinfirm AML/CTF Platform uses proprietary algorithms and big data analysis to provide structured, actionable data that increases efficiency, reduces costs and streamlines compliance to near automation. In addition, Coinfirm develops dedicated blockchain solutions such as their data provenance platform Trudatum, currently being piloted for adoption by multiple financial institutions. Coinfirm has also recently released their AMLT Token to allow for market participants to help rate others and democratize the financial system.

