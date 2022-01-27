Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 27 Janvier 2022

Job Offer: B2B Sales Developer, Paris


A job Offer from Calmon Partners Executive Search, a Finyear's Partner.



articles liés
Job Offer: B2B Sales Developer, Paris
About LinkCy

Our Mission :

LinkCy aims to become the leading embedded finance platform in Europe. We enable all companies to integrate banking services into their products in a matter of days.
Many companies want to offer banking services to their clients but it takes around 12 to 18 months of technical and regulatory developments with most Banking As A Service (BaaS) platforms.
With our white label banking solution (App or APIs), any company can create customizable accounts, cards and IBANs for their users in a matter of days. Online accountants, insurance companies, marketplaces, digital asset providers and many other players are craving for such a solution.
In 18 months we have built a truly Plug & Play banking platform with an expert and ambitious team.

Job Description

We are now looking for an experienced B2B Sales Developer in the Fintech ecosystem to help us develop our LinkCy sales pipeline.

Reporting to our Co-Founder Romaric Bouxin, you will join the Sales team.

What you will do :
Scope : Sales (Business Development)
• Accountable for :
• Prospecting and evangelisation with Start Up/Scale Ups gathering a strong user community
• Creation of a trust relationship for a sales cycle between 3 and 6 months
• Explanation and demonstration of the solution
• Negotiation/Signing of Letters of Interest (LOIs)
Key metrics :
• Size of the commercial pipe
• Time between first contact and signature of the LOI
• Number and volume of LOIs

Scope : Client Onboarding

Accountable for :

• Onboarding the Client in conjunction with the Compliance and Technical team
• Follow-up of the technical and regulatory integration of the Client
• Negotiation and signature of Master Agreements (Closing)
Key metrics :

• Ratio of signed Master Agreements to signed LOIs
• Time between signing LOIs and Master Agreements

Preferred Experience

You are in the right place if :
• You have at least 2 years’ experience as a B2B Sales Developer in the Fintech ecosystem
• You are fluent in French and English
• You are extremely organized and enthusiastic
• Your oral and written expression is impeccable
• You have excellent communication and presentation skills: demoing products, explaining value and fielding technical, process and business-related questions
• You are very autonomous

And it’s a plus if :
• You had a similar experience in a sales department
• You’ve already worked in a BaaS

Recruitment Process

• Phone interview (10 minutes) with Romaric Bouxin, Co-Founder;
• Interview (30 minutes) with Romaric Bouxin, Co-Founder;
• Case Study (45 min) with the C-level Team;
• Fit interview with the C-level Team;

Additional Information

• Contract Type: Full-Time
• Start Date: 01 February 2022
• Location: Paris, France (75017)
• Education Level: Master's Degree
• Experience: > 2 years
• Possible partial remote

CV to be sent to claude(at)calmonpartners.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.