Job Offer: B2B Sales Developer, Paris

About LinkCy
Our Mission :
LinkCy aims to become the leading embedded finance platform in Europe. We enable all companies to integrate banking services into their products in a matter of days.
Many companies want to offer banking services to their clients but it takes around 12 to 18 months of technical and regulatory developments with most Banking As A Service (BaaS) platforms.
With our white label banking solution (App or APIs), any company can create customizable accounts, cards and IBANs for their users in a matter of days. Online accountants, insurance companies, marketplaces, digital asset providers and many other players are craving for such a solution.
In 18 months we have built a truly Plug & Play banking platform with an expert and ambitious team.
Job Description
We are now looking for an experienced B2B Sales Developer in the Fintech ecosystem to help us develop our LinkCy sales pipeline.
Reporting to our Co-Founder Romaric Bouxin, you will join the Sales team.
What you will do :
Scope : Sales (Business Development)
• Accountable for :
• Prospecting and evangelisation with Start Up/Scale Ups gathering a strong user community
• Creation of a trust relationship for a sales cycle between 3 and 6 months
• Explanation and demonstration of the solution
• Negotiation/Signing of Letters of Interest (LOIs)
Key metrics :
• Size of the commercial pipe
• Time between first contact and signature of the LOI
• Number and volume of LOIs
Scope : Client Onboarding
Accountable for :
• Onboarding the Client in conjunction with the Compliance and Technical team
• Follow-up of the technical and regulatory integration of the Client
• Negotiation and signature of Master Agreements (Closing)
Key metrics :
• Ratio of signed Master Agreements to signed LOIs
• Time between signing LOIs and Master Agreements
Preferred Experience
You are in the right place if :
• You have at least 2 years’ experience as a B2B Sales Developer in the Fintech ecosystem
• You are fluent in French and English
• You are extremely organized and enthusiastic
• Your oral and written expression is impeccable
• You have excellent communication and presentation skills: demoing products, explaining value and fielding technical, process and business-related questions
• You are very autonomous
And it’s a plus if :
• You had a similar experience in a sales department
• You’ve already worked in a BaaS
Recruitment Process
• Phone interview (10 minutes) with Romaric Bouxin, Co-Founder;
• Interview (30 minutes) with Romaric Bouxin, Co-Founder;
• Case Study (45 min) with the C-level Team;
• Fit interview with the C-level Team;
Additional Information
• Contract Type: Full-Time
• Start Date: 01 February 2022
• Location: Paris, France (75017)
• Education Level: Master's Degree
• Experience: > 2 years
• Possible partial remote
CV to be sent to claude(at)calmonpartners.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
