Jelurida and Ardor Blockchain Contribute to ITU Standardization Efforts in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

articles liés
-
Verisart, The Pioneer of Blockchain Certification For The Visual Arts Raises $2.5 million in Series Seed Funding
-
Osano Launches Data Privacy and Compliance Platform
-
Pilote MeRS : le mariage de la blockchain et de la logistique sur l’axe Méditerranée-Rhône-Saône
-
Santander launches the first end-to-end blockchain bond
-
THE STORY OF MYTVCHAIN.COM, THE SPORTS GAME CHANGER TO BE BROADCASTED ON FOX SPORTS ASIA
The ITU's Standardization Process
The ITU-T is the specialized UN agency responsible for exploring developments and issuing standards recommendations in the fields of information and communication technology (ICT). In 2017, a dedicated focus group was launched to research emerging DLT technologies and use cases spurred by Bitcoin's development nearly a decade earlier. After two years of public input from dozens of contributors around the globe, the Telecommunication Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG) will send each report to one of the 11 active ITU Study Groups for up to one additional year of review before releasing official DLT standards recommendations for the ICT industry.
Throughout this process, functioning technologies pioneered by Jelurida, including child chains and stateless smart contract execution, have been defined as concepts warranting formal definitions. Perhaps the most noteworthy mention came in Document 2.1 where Ardor received a brief mention as an example of the rising class of platforms offering hybrid solutions allowing businesses to permission their own blockchain as needed while utilizing a public permissionless network for transaction validation. Anyone interested in reading the reports can find a brief summary and link to each report below:
Document 1.1 Standard Taxonomies and Definitions - Learn baseline terms that allow the industry to begin speaking the same language.
Document 2.1 Use cases and Applications - Explore more then 50 use cases that were submitted to the ITU for review. Discover the key value propositions and barriers to adoption for DLT in various use cases across the ICT industry. The section on crypto-collectibles even mentions Tarasca, a digital trading card project being built on the Ignis child chain of the Ardor platform.
Document 3.1 Technical Reference Architecture - Review a technical reference architecture for DLT systems. After collecting mapping documents of more than a dozen different DLT platforms, a series of generalized architectures were created to better understand the commonalities across system designs so that future projects can better approach interoperability. The full Ardor platform mapping document can be found in the Appendix.
Future Publications
The next major written publication featuring Jelurida's products will be a book from Donau University of Krems in early 2020. There is currently a public, open call for contributions on blockchain and the gaming sector focused on the Ardor and Nxt platforms. Details can be found on the university's website. The deadline for submitting chapter exposés is the 31st of October 2019.
https://www.jelurida.com
SOURCE Jelurida
The ITU-T is the specialized UN agency responsible for exploring developments and issuing standards recommendations in the fields of information and communication technology (ICT). In 2017, a dedicated focus group was launched to research emerging DLT technologies and use cases spurred by Bitcoin's development nearly a decade earlier. After two years of public input from dozens of contributors around the globe, the Telecommunication Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG) will send each report to one of the 11 active ITU Study Groups for up to one additional year of review before releasing official DLT standards recommendations for the ICT industry.
Throughout this process, functioning technologies pioneered by Jelurida, including child chains and stateless smart contract execution, have been defined as concepts warranting formal definitions. Perhaps the most noteworthy mention came in Document 2.1 where Ardor received a brief mention as an example of the rising class of platforms offering hybrid solutions allowing businesses to permission their own blockchain as needed while utilizing a public permissionless network for transaction validation. Anyone interested in reading the reports can find a brief summary and link to each report below:
Document 1.1 Standard Taxonomies and Definitions - Learn baseline terms that allow the industry to begin speaking the same language.
Document 2.1 Use cases and Applications - Explore more then 50 use cases that were submitted to the ITU for review. Discover the key value propositions and barriers to adoption for DLT in various use cases across the ICT industry. The section on crypto-collectibles even mentions Tarasca, a digital trading card project being built on the Ignis child chain of the Ardor platform.
Document 3.1 Technical Reference Architecture - Review a technical reference architecture for DLT systems. After collecting mapping documents of more than a dozen different DLT platforms, a series of generalized architectures were created to better understand the commonalities across system designs so that future projects can better approach interoperability. The full Ardor platform mapping document can be found in the Appendix.
Future Publications
The next major written publication featuring Jelurida's products will be a book from Donau University of Krems in early 2020. There is currently a public, open call for contributions on blockchain and the gaming sector focused on the Ardor and Nxt platforms. Details can be found on the university's website. The deadline for submitting chapter exposés is the 31st of October 2019.
https://www.jelurida.com
SOURCE Jelurida
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.