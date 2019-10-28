Jelurida: Blockchain Anywhere With Ardor on Android

articles liés
Until now, only a light client functionality was supported on mobile devices. Creation of new blocks, a critical part of any blockchain, and many important Ardor features - bundling, automated funding, coin shuffling - all require running a server. The full node on Android package now opens access to all this functionality on modern smartphones.
Maintaining its own copy of the blockchain, the mobile device becomes a full-fledged participant in the network, as reliable as a dedicated server, except that it can be with the user all the time, not in a remote datacenter. IoT projects will now appreciate the flexibility to integrate Android based smart meters and industrial sensors directly with the blockchain.
"Running a proof-of-work mining node on a mobile device is unthinkable, and other proof-of-stake blockchains are moving in the direction of increased centralization by depending on master nodes and using delegated consensus," says Petko Petkov, the engineer leading Jelurida's Android initiative. "Jelurida remains committed to true decentralization, enabling even the minor token holders who would not consider managing a server to participate in the network consensus, generate new blocks and earn fees. Negligible energy requirements and automatic pausing on metered connections means users can leave the Ardor software running on their smartphones all the time."
The shift from hosted server nodes to portable devices makes the blockchain more resilient against external attacks, data-tampering, and censorship. While a proof-of-stake blockchain does not depend on "mining farms," if most nodes are physically located in a few datacenters, a natural disaster or coordinated attack can still cause major disruptions. However, when numerous mobile devices, all over the world, in physical possession of their owners, actively participate in the proof-of-stake consensus, the resilience of the blockchain against natural or human adversaries is ramped up to a whole new level.
The unique consensus-as-a-service model of the Ardor blockchain ensures that this improved decentralization, security, and network resilience will immediately benefit all Jelurida business customers with a dedicated child chain as well as those building applications on top of the Ignis child chain.
