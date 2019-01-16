Jeff Miller Named President of SharesPost

Miller has an extensive management background in domestic and international asset management, wealth management and financial services. Over the past year, he has served on SharesPost’s Board of Directors and acted as President & COO of Truelytics, an emerging leader in RIA and financial advisor business analytics.



Miller was previously Managing Director, Head of Advice and Product Platforms for Wealth Management Americas at UBS. Before that, he was President and Group Executive of Mercer, a global provider of investment, HR consulting and outsourced solutions. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions with Putnam Investments and Smith Barney.



Miller will oversee SharesPost’s asset management business, SP Investments Management, which advises the SharesPost100 Fund. The SharesPost100 Fund is a registered interval fund providing both accredited and unaccredited investors with exposure to the Private Growth asset class. Miller will also be responsible for SharesPost’s Alternative Trading System and transaction platform which connects buyers and sellers of private securities and digital assets as well as the firm’s research and data products. Miller reports to SharesPost Founder and CEO, Greg Brogger.



“Jeff is a highly accomplished wealth management and fintech executive who understands the needs of institutional and individual investors,” Brogger said. “As SharesPost scales its business here and abroad, we are excited to be able draw on Jeff’s considerable expertise and experience operating global financial services platforms. We are confident he will be a key part of SharesPost’s drive to create a more efficient, transparent and liquid capital market to power the innovation economy.”



Miller said, “SharesPost is the market leader in creating liquidity for private growth company shareholders and is well-positioned to extend that lead globally. The SharesPost platform sits at the nexus of two private market mega-trends. First, growth companies are staying private longer. Second, blockchain technology and the use of digital securities will fundamentally change the way the private growth companies are funded. SharesPost is at the forefront of both of these trends and will leverage its leadership position to create unique opportunities for its clients.”



About SharesPost, Inc.

SharesPost is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) and Registered Investment Advisor. SharesPost helped launch the secondary market for private tech companies in 2009 and has built the leading platform for secondary transactions and digital securities. SharesPost provides the private tech asset class with a suite of trading and lending solutions to facilitate shareholder and option holder liquidity. With more than $4 billion in secondary market transactions in the shares of more than 200 leading technology companies, SharesPost provides the trading, research and online tools to transact in the private market with confidence. SharesPost has trading operations with licensed brokers in San Francisco, Menlo Park, and New York City.

sharespost.com





