Jean-Luc Vecchio nommé à la direction de TESSI Suisse

Avec la nomination de Jean-Luc Vecchio à la direction de son entité Suisse, le Groupe réaffirme son leadership européen dans la gestion de flux documentaires et de la digitalisation du parcours client auprès des entreprises et administrations. Grâce à son expertise et à sa connaissance des enjeux des Business Process Services (BPS), Jean-Luc Vecchio contribuera à impulser une nouvelle dynamique pour faire de Tessi Suisse une des entités les plus performantes du marché BPS sur ce territoire.
Auparavant directeur-associé d’une PME spécialisée en conseil et intégration, Jean-Luc Vecchio a rejoint le groupe Tessi en 2015 à la cession de sa société au groupe. A son arrivée, il a pris la direction du pôle Conseil & Intégration pour poursuivre, grâce à son équipe de collaborateurs, le développement de solutions performantes pour la gestion des interactions clients à destination des grands comptes.
Diplômé de Grenoble Ecole de Management (GEM) et largement investi sur les problématiques de formation, Jean-Luc Vecchio fait partie du Comité Scientifique et stratégique de la Chaire de Recherche « Talents de la transformation digitale » de GEM. Preuve de son engagement, il est également parrain des promotions du « Master in Digital Business Strategy » dispensé à des étudiants internationaux, depuis 2017.
« Mon ambition est de continuer à monter dans la chaine de valeur de nos clients entreprises et administrations du pays. Notre offre de Business Process Services en Suisse allie le service et la technologie sans oublier l’innovation. L’innovation, sous toutes ses formes, sera l’une de nos forces : challenger notre propre cadre de référence au quotidien, améliorer les taux d’automatisation sur les processus métiers clés de nos grands clients, tout comme leurs moyens de communication client omni-canal. » explique Jean-Luc Vecchio, Directeur Tessi Suisse.
