Quotidien Finance, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, ICO, STO, Blockchain Daily News
              



Issuance Acquires Pioneering FinTech Marketing Firm CrowdfundX


Issuance, Inc., a private placement and capital formation platform, today announced that it has acquired CrowdfundX, a leading financial marketing firm that has marketed some of the industry's most notable digital securities offerings (DSOs) and Regulation (Reg) A+ IPOs. The transaction closed successfully on February 1, 2019, following receipt of company approvals and execution of definitive documents. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



articles liés
CrowdfundX is known for pioneering direct-to-investor retail marketing using the Reg A+ securities exemption, and is the only firm in the U.S. to have successfully marketed a trifecta of historic Reg A+ IPOs to NASDAQ (FAT Brands), NYSE (Myomo) and OTC Markets Group (Elio Motors). In 2018, CrowdfundX launched DSO marketing services to meet increasing market demand, delivering successful campaigns for issuers such as tZERO and KODAKOne.

"Our mission at Issuance is to usher in a new era of efficient capital raising, one which blends blockchain technology with traditional financial services and solutions," said Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance. "As a leading marketing services company operating in a highly regulated market, CrowdfundX was a natural acquisition for Issuance."

Issuance inherits CrowdfundX's revenue streams and clients, including Drake's Virginia Black Whiskey, which announced plans to raise capital using Reg A+ last year. Additionally, Issuance inherits CrowdfundX's proprietary audience network of retail investors with exposure to Reg A, Reg D, Reg S, and Reg CF offerings, and relationships with more than 200 digital asset funds.

"We expect the first Reg A+ DSOs to be qualified by the SEC in short order," said Marble. "The acquisition of CrowdfundX positions Issuance to capture increasing market share from Reg A+ DSO issuers and deliver success for our clients while we develop our platform."

Issuance is currently raising capital under Rule 506(c) of Reg D. The company plans to tokenize its capital interests and list its digital securities on the OpenFinance Network ATS, the first live, regulated digital securities trading platform in the U.S.

To access Issuance's investment package for accredited investors, visit www.issuance.com.

About Issuance, Inc.
Issuance is a private placement and capital formation platform for digital securities. Committed to fostering an open financial ecosystem for both investors and issuers, our mission is to usher in a new era of efficient capital raising.
issuance.com

About CrowdfundX
CrowdfundX is a FinTech marketing firm that markets digital securities offerings and Reg A+ IPOs. The company provides clients with the tools and resources necessary to execute successful and compliant offerings while reducing the cost and complexity of acquiring both institutional and retail investors.
crowdfundx.io

Finyear & Chaineum

Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.

Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.

----------------

Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.

Lundi 11 Février 2019
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Free Daily Newsletter / Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2019 - Finance all the Year, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, Levée de fonds, M&A. 2016 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.