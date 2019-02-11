Issuance Acquires Pioneering FinTech Marketing Firm CrowdfundX

CrowdfundX is known for pioneering direct-to-investor retail marketing using the Reg A+ securities exemption, and is the only firm in the U.S. to have successfully marketed a trifecta of historic Reg A+ IPOs to NASDAQ (FAT Brands), NYSE (Myomo) and OTC Markets Group (Elio Motors). In 2018, CrowdfundX launched DSO marketing services to meet increasing market demand, delivering successful campaigns for issuers such as tZERO and KODAKOne.



"Our mission at Issuance is to usher in a new era of efficient capital raising, one which blends blockchain technology with traditional financial services and solutions," said Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance. "As a leading marketing services company operating in a highly regulated market, CrowdfundX was a natural acquisition for Issuance."



Issuance inherits CrowdfundX's revenue streams and clients, including Drake's Virginia Black Whiskey, which announced plans to raise capital using Reg A+ last year. Additionally, Issuance inherits CrowdfundX's proprietary audience network of retail investors with exposure to Reg A, Reg D, Reg S, and Reg CF offerings, and relationships with more than 200 digital asset funds.



"We expect the first Reg A+ DSOs to be qualified by the SEC in short order," said Marble. "The acquisition of CrowdfundX positions Issuance to capture increasing market share from Reg A+ DSO issuers and deliver success for our clients while we develop our platform."



Issuance is currently raising capital under Rule 506(c) of Reg D. The company plans to tokenize its capital interests and list its digital securities on the OpenFinance Network ATS, the first live, regulated digital securities trading platform in the U.S.



About Issuance, Inc.

Issuance is a private placement and capital formation platform for digital securities. Committed to fostering an open financial ecosystem for both investors and issuers, our mission is to usher in a new era of efficient capital raising.

About CrowdfundX

CrowdfundX is a FinTech marketing firm that markets digital securities offerings and Reg A+ IPOs. The company provides clients with the tools and resources necessary to execute successful and compliant offerings while reducing the cost and complexity of acquiring both institutional and retail investors.

