IronX is Launching the Beta Version of its Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

IronX Exchange today announced they are launching their new beta platform. The currency exchange targets to allow private and institutional investors to exchange traditional fiat, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, equities, and other tradable assets. Open to everyone, those who pre-register and receive KYC approval will automatically earn 10 IRX.



Speaking on the token sale, CEO of IronX Dimitris Hatzis said: “This is a milestone sale – not just for us, but for the crypto trading industry. After we received a full regulatory licence from the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit, we now stand apart from many of our competitors, and I hope contributors show confidence in our progress by contributing into the IRX token sale ahead of the Jan 15th deadline”.



To help celebrate the beta launch, IronX announced a special Holiday Bonus. For a limited time only, they will add a 1% bonus to all new deposits under $49,999.



Until recently, IronX’s bonus structure only involved deposits worth more than $50K, so the festive promotion is a bold approach from CEO Dimitris Hatzis.



While the public sale is ongoing, IRX will not appear on the crypto exchange until Jan 15th 2019. Nor will it be available to pay any fees during the period. Following the conclusion of the very successful private token sale, early September, IronX is delivering ahead of time and has already begun the distribution of the private sale IRX tokens to the early contributors.



IronX Exchange beta launch coincides with their successful IRX Smart Contracts audit from Hosho and Hacken. The cryptocurrency exchange is regulated after receiving a full regulatory licence from the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in September 2018.



About IronX

IronX operates as a global collaboration with Hong Kong-based blockchain accelerator, EmurgoHK, and IronFX, the global multi-asset broker. It provides the best of both trading roles, with traditional foreign exchange (IronFX) and cryptocurrency trading (courtesy of EmurgoHK) and has a full range of both crypto and fiat wallet funding options available.

As an open-source blockchain project, the EmurgoHK developers will assist the IronX Exchange’s formation and provide liquidity by listing their ADA Coin. EmurgoHK is a registered firm dedicated to the development, support, and incubation of commercial ventures via Cardano’s decentralised Blockchain ecosystem.

