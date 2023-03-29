Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Investors pull $1.6 billion from Binance after CFTC lawsuit

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew $1.6 billion of cryptocurrency from crypto exchange Binance since it was sued by the U.S. CFTC on Monday, blockchain data tracker Nansen said on Wednesday. (LONDON, March - 29 Reuters)


Investors pull $1.6 billion from Binance after CFTC lawsuit
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance - the world's biggest crypto exchange - along with its CEO and former top compliance executive, alleging that they were operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

Since the lawsuit, Binance has seen $1.6 billion of overall withdrawals and $852 million in the last 24 hours, Nansen said, in a step up from the average of $385 million per day over the last two weeks.

Martin Lee, research analyst at Nansen, said that the outflows were higher than usual, but still not as high as Dec. 13, when investors pulled $3 billion from Binance as they grew nervous about the status of Binance's reserves.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Editing by Louise Heavens - Reuters

Mercredi 29 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Director M&A Healthcare

Associate/VP - M&A – Boutique Smid

Senior Manager/Director en M&A Ops

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

VC Analyst Digital Venture

VC Deep Tech Analyst

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Alantra, Franck Portais devient Co-Chairman de la division Banque d'Investissement

Nomination | Apax by Seven2 recrute Avidan Geissmann en tant que Directeur - Distribution et Partenariats

Nominations | Alantra annonce l’arrivée de Kevin Debrabant, Alexis Sarremia et Philippe Sciorella en qualité de Directeurs.

Nominations | Plug & Play annonce la nomination de Thomas Bigagli et Carolin Wais en qualité de Partners

Nominations | Serena nomme Émilie Benayad et Sébastien Le Roy aux postes de Partner.

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf

Coinbase falls after US SEC threatens to sue over some crypto products

Entretien | Cyril Léger, Moneycorp France. « Nous ne sommes pas dans une course effrénée à la croissance : nous sommes dans une recherche de consolidation de l’EBITDA.»

Excelsior rejoint officiellement le groupe Alan Allman Associates

Nominations | Alantra annonce l’arrivée de Kevin Debrabant, Alexis Sarremia et Philippe Sciorella en qualité de Directeurs.

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.