Interview | Q&A with Benjamin Gabay, CrunchDAO

How would you describe CrunchDAO and your role within the company?
CrunchDAO is a research team of over 2,000 data scientists and over 400 PhDs that are leveraging the power of collective intelligence to research patterns in the stock market.
The decentralization autonomous organization (DAO) harnesses the research inputs of thousands of quantitative traders and data scientists working together through a Web3 framework.
This is achieved through the CrunchDAO Tournament, a weekly competition where participants submit predictions that guide the stock trading strategies of the DAO. The submissions form an accurate trading model that determines which assets to buy or short to create a market-neutral strategy.
In the future, we anticipate that this meta-model will also be valuable for other research applications.
As Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of CrunchDAO, my goal is to amplify the mission and vision of the project to produce and sell next-generation predictive financial insights. A core part of my focus is to contribute to the development and growth of the DAO by fostering engagement amongst our data scientists and PHDs.
CrunchDAO was recently nominated for Station F’s Future 40, can you tell us more about this?
Station F, the world’s largest startup campus, recently selected CrunchDAO as part of Future 40, an annual list of the 40 most promising startups among the 1,000 companies on the campus.
In the past, companies such as Stonly, Bigblue and DFNS have been recognized, and to date, they have raised over 220 million euro in funding, a huge achievement. CrunchDAO’s selection this year marks a huge milestone for us, and we are proud to be recognized alongside the other brilliant startups that made the list.
We are thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with investors and demonstrate CrunchDAO’s real-world potential.
What does 2023 hold for CrunchDAO - are there any exciting announcements coming up that you would like to share?
We have just launched our decentralized science platform CrunchDeSci, which is working to combat intellectual property (IP) challenges in academia using Web3.
CrunchDeSci is a community-led open science research framework that allows users to build knowledge incrementally through the scientific research papers proposed on its platform.
The platform enhances the reproducibility, transparency, and immutability of the development process by propagating more collaborative and advanced research papers. Users can capitalize on both GIT and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) to make amendments to a specific research paper and then share it with the community, who will then vote on it.
The original researcher(s) can then cross-reference the initial and updated PDF papers to determine which one is most effective. CrunchDeSci will enable CrunchDAO to perform research in a collective and transparent manner. We believe this approach will disrupt traditional methods and become an important tool for researchers to build on top of each other's knowledge rather than working in isolation.
Researchers from The University of Pisa have already signed up to utilize our platform, with more organizations expected to be onboarded in the coming weeks.
About CrunchDAO
CrunchDAO is a research team of data scientists leveraging the power of collective intelligence and Web3 to produce and sell next-generation predictive financial insights. The community seeks profit from patterns in the stock market, using a democratic reward-driven tournament model to produce and sell trading signals that generate returns, regardless of market conditions, to top-tier investment firms and hedge funds.
The CrunchDAO tournament brings decentralized scientific innovation (DeSci) to the world of finance. Over 2,000 data scientists and 400 PHDs compete to accurately predict the stock market, earning rewards for their predictions based on the performance of live financial data.
