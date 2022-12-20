Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Interview | Leonard Dorlochter, co-founder of peaq

Leonard Dorlochter is the co-founder of peaq, the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things.


Interview | Leonard Dorlochter, co-founder of peaq
Leonard Dorlochter is the co-founder of peaq, the Web3 network powering the Economy of Things

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started in the blockchain industry?

I first delved into the blockchain space around the year of 2016. It was then when one of my co-founders told me about Ethereum, and I was really impressed by the idea of smart contracts. Just imagine: Instead of having to use a centralized application backend, you can leverage a decentralized network for that, removing the intermediary and bringing users more ownership, privacy, and security. The more I learned about it, the more excited I got, and that’s pretty much where I fell down the rabbit hole, as we say in the Web3 space.

Can you talk to us about peaq? What pushed you to create peaq? What was your vision?

Fundamentally, peaq comes from our vision of how automation is playing out. Machines are growing smarter by the day, and they’re also accounting for more and more value generation. But as robots replace humans, the profits more often than not go to the very select few. We wanted to turn this trend around and build the foundation for a more sustainable future – a future where communities own the machines that service them through Web3 means, without Big Tech intermediaries taking a cut.

Besides that, from the onset, blockchain seemed like the perfect solution to many of the woes that the Internet of Things industry is grappling with. This market is very siloed, fragmented between different ecosystems, suppliers, and standards. Blockchain is the perfect vendor-neutral digital infrastructure to bring all the players in this industry together. We saw this opportunity, and early on, we worked with leading companies, such as Audi, to help them build private, permissioned blockchains. However, this proved to be the wrong way, as a private blockchain is essentially almost as centralized as your regular backend, it doesn’t offer you the same scalability or security as a public one. That’s how we ended up in the proper, permissionless Web3 space.

What are a few things that most concern you about the automotive industry as it stands today? How do you think a transition to the Economy of Things (EoT) will help address these challenges?

Today’s automotive industry, especially its electrical vehicle (EV) sector, suffers from the same fragmentation problem as the rest of the IoT space. With an EV, you need to make sure the charging station at your destination is compatible with your car, and even if it is, you will likely have to create a new account with the specific service provider operating it. It’s a headache, one that hinders the larger EV adoption in Europe and beyond.

Furthermore, as vehicles get smarter, they begin to collect more and more data on their drivers. This is the bad old consumer surveillance we’ve come to expect from everything Web2, and its pervasiveness is very concerning.

A Web3 Economy of Things, where humans and machines get to enact their economic agency through a shared decentralized digital infrastructure, turns these things around. It offers the EV industry a neutral platform to foster interoperability and collaboration. It also grants drivers and vehicles more privacy by handing them ownership over their data through Self-Sovereign Machine Identities, decentralized identifiers that enable machines to ID one another on a peer-to-peer basis. This is a healthier business paradigm for the industry, and we see a lot of potential in it.

Can you tell our readers more about the strategic partnership between peaq and Ocean Protocol?

Ocean Protocol is a leading Web3 data platform connecting data vendors and consumers on a decentralized marketplace. Their technological stack perfectly compliments ours, enabling the data component of the Economy of Things. In more specific terms, it enables owners of machines running on peaq to sell the data these machines generate on Ocean’s decentralized marketplace. For example, an EV charging station owner would be able to put the charging session data up for sale to generate extra income.

Can you talk a bit about how peaq and Ocean Protocol are working together to create the future of mobility?

Mobility is at the heart of our collaboration within the Gaia-X 4FM moveID project, which also includes other leading Web3 organizations as well as top industry names such as Bosch, Airbus, and Continental. Ocean’s technological stack powers the Gaia-X data marketplace, where users and businesses can upload data and algorithms for sale. We are contributing our layer-1 blockchain to the project as the infrastructure for collaborators to build their decentralized applications on. We are also tailoring some of its functionality, such as Self-Sovereign Machine Identities and Role-Based Access Control, to real-world business needs of project participants and the standards of the larger Gaia-X consortium group.

Can you share with our readers a few of the exciting future applications that your partnership is working towards?

In short, it’s all about the data. Think of things such as a vehicle collecting and selling the data on the road conditions during its everyday operations – that is the kind of use cases that we are working toward.

Can you help articulate to our readers a few of the ways that the future of mobility you envision will help improve lives?

A Web3-based mobility industry will offer users a vast array of benefits. First of all, a less siloed EV market will make using electric vehicles more comfortable and effective. This will amp up their adoption, which in turn promises a greener future for the industry, solving such issues as range anxiety, the fear that there won’t be a compatible charging station along the way to the destination, for good.

Furthermore, with sovereign identities and data, a smarter mobility industry will no longer mean a more invasive mobility industry. Drivers will be free to choose who they sell their data to, and “nobody” will be a legitimate option to pick, if they want. Alternatively, they can choose to monetize their data and make extra money on that. This will put the digitization of mobility on a more sustainable basis and make it more compatible with the European compliance requirements – and, more importantly, its unwritten, but fundamental values.
Autres articles

Mardi 20 Décembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Hut 8 Appoints New CFO

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Le potentiel commercial de la blockchain

Déclarations tardives en fin de mois : ne rendez pas les DAF aveugles, surtout pas maintenant !

Deux anciens dirigeants de Robinhood lancent Atlantic Money en France

La chute de FTX a moins impacté les portefeuilles des investisseurs que les crises précédentes

Amber Group Strengthens Industry Leadership and Resiliency With Completion of $300 Million Series C Investment Round

RockX joins ssv.network to build industry’s first complete distributed validator technology solution on Ethereum

Une plateforme appropriée pour le trading de crypto

Serenity Shield Signs an Extended Partnership with Archethic

Groundfloor Finance Review

TokenSociety.io Announces Acquisition of the Dippies NFT Project

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

US based Aviation Entrepreneur starts a unique blockchain based social giving community app Saayam, where help is just a click away

M&A : prédictions 2023 (Allen & Overy)

HashKey Group Forms Strategic Partnership with ZA International to Turbocharge FinTech and Web3 Innovation in Asia

Interview | Q&A with Benjamin Gabay, CrunchDAO

Intelligence artificielle, Big data et objets connectés : le trio complémentaire pour l’assurance

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.