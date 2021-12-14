Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mardi 14 Décembre 2021

Intema by MTS AI to Acquire AI Computer Vision Leader VisionLabs


Intema by MTS AI, an AI subsidiary of Russia’s largest telecoms agency MTS PJSC (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), is delighted to announce that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in VisionLabs for approximately $100 Million, with the final deal amount subject to future performance-based metrics of VisionLabs over the next three years.



articles liés
As a result of the deal, VisionLabs will become the largest asset in the portfolio of Intema, which was established by MTS AI as a new brand aimed at developing, launching, and marketing AI-based products on the global arena. The agreement provides for Intema to acquire a 100% equity stake in VisionLabs from the company's existing shareholders, which prior to the deal consisted of its founders (51.77%), Sberbank group companies (25.07%) and the Sistema PJSFC venture fund Sistema VC (23.16%). MTS AI CEO Alexander Khanin, who is also VisionLabs Co-founder will remain Chairman of the VisionLabs Board of Directors, and plans, together with fellow VisionLabs Co-founder Ivan Laptev, to convert their shares in VisionLabs into equity interest in MTS AI.

The deal has been approved by the MTS Board of Directors (including its Audit Committee) and is also subject to regulatory approval. MTS was advised in the transaction by BofA Securities as financial consultant, and Herbert Smith Freehills served as legal counsel. Viacheslav Nikolaev, MTS President & CEO, commented: “With MTS AI, we are creating a powerful center of excellence in artificial intelligence, which will bring together strengths across people, expertise, and product development. The acquisition of VisionLabs will reinforce our AI product portfolio in the promising computer vision space, which will enable us to further enhance the potential of the MTS digital ecosystem, as well as deliver world-class solutions for corporate clients in both Russia and abroad.” Alexander Khanin, MTS AI CEO, commented: “Over the next few years, artificial intelligence technology will become a key driver for business and social development. At MTS AI, we are taking advantage of this window of opportunity by setting up Intema, which is focused on identifying promising AI-based concepts and product ideas that can be developed and launched with the help of investment and expert support. Looking ahead, we aim to create new breakthrough products at the intersection of diverse innovations from across our portfolio. At the same time, VisionLabs will continue to operate in line with its existing team and business strategy.” Dmitry Filatov, Sistema_VC President, commented: “Our investment in VisionLabs in 2016 and subsequent exit is a model of execution for our corporate venture fund, which has created value for both the fund and the company as a whole. On the one hand, when the fund launched we made an absolutely correct decision to invest in a business that turned out to be highly successful, significantly growing in value and generating a healthy ROI. And on the other hand, as a result of this deal we have seriously strengthened the capabilities of the Sistema Group of companies in the promising artificial intelligence space, building a firm foundation for future scaling in this direction.”

Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Management Board, commented: “Our investment in VisionLabs has generated for us a great return on invested capital — the value of Sber’s stake in the company has increased more than 3.7 times since entry. Today, Sber has world-class capabilities in biometrics that we continue to develop, including by leveraging VisionLabs’ technology expertise. Our partnership with VisionLabs is continuing across a variety of key areas for the bank’s further development in these directions, including the SmartBio biometric platform, as well as facial and gesture recognition for SberPortal. In addition, together with VisionLabs we will continue executing on our existing contracts and working across Sber’s ecosystem and partnerships. A multitude of high-tech solutions that just a few years ago seemed like fantasy have now become commonplace for our customers and employees, including access control in bank branches and offices, as well as biometric-enabled customer service across our ATMs, stores, and mobile apps.”

About VisionLabs:
VisionLabs is a global leader in the CV (computer vision) and machine learning spaces. The company has implemented more than 500 projects in the CV field in 37 countries for more than 270 clients from the financial, telecommunications, retail, transport and energy sectors. More than 1.7 million cameras worldwide use VisionLabs software.
VisionLabs recognition algorithms are regularly included in the top 3 NIST in terms of descriptor retrieval speed and recognition results. The Liveness verification algorithm took first place in the Liveness competition three times as part of the CVPR 2019-2021 workshop. The company's revenue exceeded 1.1 billion rubles in 2020. For more information, visit: https://visionlabs.ai/

About MTS AI and INTEMA:
MTS AI is a worldwide company for the development, acceleration, and commercialization of AI solutions owned by MTS PJSC (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS). MTS AI is working on a variety of solutions based on computer vision technologies, including a natural language recognition and speech synthesis system, as well as a platform for creation voice robots and smart assistants.
INTEMA, is a subsidiary of MTS AI, seeks to bridge business and developers of AI technologies and lend them support in developing their innovative AI products. In INTEMA’s Accelerator startup founders get a variety of tools, including financial contribution amounting to $100K per project, networking, access to cutting-edge technologies and computing power, and expertise of mentors – experts from leading IT businesses. The best projects may be eligible for extra investment of up to $500K from INTEMA’s fund. For more information, visit https://intema.ai/about-us/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.