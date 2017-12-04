Infosys Finacle lance une solution blockchain de financement commercial

Cette solution aidera dans la numérisation des processus de financements commerciaux, incluant la validation de propriété, la certification des documents et les actions de paiements, tout en travaillant sur un réseau réparti, fiable et partagé. La solution est disponible pour une palette de fonctions comme la collecte de factures, les lettres de crédit, le compte ouvert pour le commerce, les transactions commerciales C2C et B2C, le financement des commandes et des factures.



Infosys Finacle Launches Blockchain Based Trade Finance Solution



Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced the global availability of Finacle Trade Connect, a blockchain based trade finance solution for banks. The solution will help digitize the trade finance business process, including validation of ownership, certifying documents and making payments, while working on a distributed, trusted and shared network. The solution is available for a range of functions, including Bill Collection, Letters of Credit, Open Account for Trade, C2C Transactions for Trade, B2C transactions for Trade, PO Financing and Invoice financing.



Infosys Finacle also launched a pilot trade finance network for banks to trial the Finacle Trade Connect solution. 11 banks have partnered with Infosys Finacle to be on the network.



Key benefits of the solution:



The solution allows for a single source of truth and increases trust, with message and document sharing done at the same time to all parties involved in a transaction

It provides a shared picture of granular trades and enables efficient risk management, with flow of merchandise and information being visible to each party at the same time

It provides higher automation, increases transparency and enables real-time availability of data, enabling better decision making and opening up new business avenues for both banks and corporates

Banks, buyers and sellers continue to maintain a direct relationship and can engage directly with each other on digital channels



The solution is based on the EdgeVerve Blockchain Framework, an asset agnostic and permissioned distributed ledger that allows banks to rapidly deploy blockchain-based services for varied business areas. The framework is ledger agnostic and is capable of working with most industry leading blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin, Hyperledger, Ethereum and Corda.



Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, “Typically, trade finance processes involve complex documentary processes, high transaction costs, high settlement times and low authenticity rates with physical documents. As a result, a bank’s business customer is straddled with delays, high costs and risks. Besides, most small business customers worldwide experience challenges accessing trade credit, with a significant majority of applications for trade finance unable to go through. Finacle Trade Connect holds much promise to help banks ease pressing concerns internally, as well as those faced by their business customers, with advantages increasing exponentially with more banks collaborating. Infosys Finacle is committed to helping our customers through this journey to realize the path breaking benefits of blockchain technology.”



About Infosys Finacle

Infosys Finacle is the industry-leading universal banking solution from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys. The solution helps financial institutions develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. Today, Finacle is the choice of banks across 94 countries and serves over 848 million customers – estimated to be nearly 16.5 percent of the world’s adult banked population.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, e-banking, mobile banking, CRM, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, and analytics needs of financial institutions worldwide. Assessment of the top 1000 world banks reveals that banks powered by Finacle enjoy 50 percent higher returns on assets, 30 percent higher returns on capital, and 8.1 percent points lesser costs to income than others.

finacle.com

