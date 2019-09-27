Infinito Unveils Native Exchange Feature for Over 150 Cryptocurrencies on Infinito Wallet

articles liés
Trading is undisputedly the number one need for anyone taking part in the decentralized world, since one needs to own a cryptocurrency to get started. Since the beginning, exchanges thus finance applications in general - along with games - have been and will undoubtedly continue to dominate the market in terms of user base size and activeness.
To answer this huge market demand, Infinito is focusing its efforts to become a full-fledged decentralized financial solution for crypto communities, starting first with the release of its official token, INFT, and now with the in-wallet trading feature. As defined in Infinito's Litepaper, the company will continue to focus on integration of DeFi and payment services, primarily as native functionalities, for its products. Staking, fiat gateway, and payment account management, amongst others, are listed as key priorities in the upcoming months.
Infinito has also made public the API of this feature, called Infinito Exchange Module API, via its developer platform IBP here: https://platform.infinito.io/marketplace/api-sdk/exchange-api
In celebration for the launch of Native Exchange, Infinito and its partners are hosting a special launch offer where users can trade with zero transaction fees charged for two weeks, as well getting rewarded with extra crypto per transaction.
About Infinito
Founded in 2016, Infinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications, and developers through its product ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY. It is backed by a team of 50+ professionals with intensive experience in blockchain, including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers - proudly based and registered in Singapore.
infinito.io
