IPO on Blockchain by Leloup Partners

Leloup Partners, historiquement cabinet conseil spécialisé dans la transformation blockchain et la finance décentralisée (open finance), lance ses services de stratégie et d'accompagnement en IPO sur blockchain et devient ainsi la première banque d'affaires française sur ce nouveau marché.
Leloup Partners cumule ainsi l'expérience de ses équipes sur la finance décentralisée et celles de Chaineum sur les opérations ICO et STO.
Au niveau technologique la blockchain retenue est Ethereum et un travail préalable de conformité et de régulation est en cours afin de préparer le lancement des premières IPO en France (court terme) mais également dans d'autres pays (moyen terme). Les smart contracts seront réalisés par un partenaire de l'écosystème Chaineum.
"Lors du lancement de Chaineum en 2017 j'avais déjà annoncé que les IPO seraient la suite logique des ICO, et puis les STO sont arrivés entre-temps en 2019, annonçant la nouvelle étape d'aujourd'hui. Ceci confirme que la technologie blockchain est la technologie de la décentralisation et de l'ubérisation de l'écosystème financier tel que nous le connaissons aujourd'hui. La finance décentralisée et les IPO sont les outils qui vont ENFIN permettre aux entreprises de croitre avec rapidité et agilité". Laurent Leloup
Chaineum - STO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée ICO et STO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated ICO and STO on blockchain.
Leloup Partners - IPO Boutique :
Banque d'affaires centrée IPO sur blockchain.
Investment Banking Advisory Firm dedicated IPO on blockchain.
