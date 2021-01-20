INX Finalizes Openfinance Securities Acquisition Terms

Acquisition will bring broker-dealer, ATS business, digital asset listings, clients and licenses to INX



INX Limited, the blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies in accordance with SEC, FINRA and EU regulations, announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Openfinance Securities LLC, a registered U.S. broker-dealer operating a registered FINRA/SIPC member, with an alternative trading system (ATS) ("Openfinance"). Integration of Openfinance's registered user base to INX is expected to result in a critical mass for the upcoming INX platform launch.



Subject to customary regulatory approvals, INX will acquire Openfinance's broker-dealer and ATS business including its systems, digital asset listings, client base and licenses. This combination will more than quadruple registered users to the platform. Openfinance is based in Chicago with offices in New York and Pennsylvania.



INX bolsters its leadership position in the digital asset ecosystem with the acquisition of Openfinance, one of the pioneers of regulated trading platforms in this space. Openfinance listings include companies such as Blockchain Capital, Spice VC and Lottery.com. INX recently announced the future listings of Diamond Standard's Diamond Token, Pixelmatic's Infinite Fleet, Wave's Kentucky Whiskey Fund, Klickown AG and Solidblock. INX assures continuity of operations and service to Openfinance's customer base.



"The broker-dealer and ATS business enables investors to trade security tokens on the Openfinance platform. The acquisition shortens the time for INX to go to market. Now we expect to go live a few months after closing with both our cryptocurrency trading platform and a fully-regulated securities trading platform," commented Shy Datika, President and founder of INX.



"INX developed a proprietary trading platform, and built it from the ground up with regulation in mind. Our trading platform and portfolio are the perfect match for INX to debut listing and trading of digital securities with full regulatory compliance, fair trading policies, secure protocols and privacy procedures," commented Jim Stonebridge, CEO of Openfinance.



INX recently launched the first SEC-registered digital security IPO for both retail and institutional investors. INX plans to provide innovative trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.



About INX

INX aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies combining traditional markets expertise and a novel fintech approach. INX is led by an experienced team of business, finance, and blockchain technology experts unified by the vision of redefining the world of capital markets via the leveraging of blockchain technology and an innovative regulatory path.



About Openfinance

Openfinance is transforming alternative asset investing with the leading trading platform for the secondary trading of digital securities. Backed by a team of industry veterans and key partnerships, Openfinance provides unprecedented access to liquidity and investment opportunity in the $8.8 trillion alternative asset market. Through our wholly owned broker/dealer, Openfinance Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, Openfinance is an SEC-designated ATS licensed to trade digitally formatted securities, including blockchain-based STOs.



