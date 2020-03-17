ING invests in blockchain-based securities lending platform

articles liés
-
Atomyze lance une plateforme d’émission de tokens pour actifs industriels
-
Obyte launches Autonomous Agents on Mainnet to unblock Decentralised Finance
-
bitFlyer, la plateforme d’échange de cryptomonnaies compte désormais 2,5 millions d’utilisateurs
-
Blockpass, J. Rotbart & Co. Partner to Offer Precious Metal Services to PASS Club Members
-
Blockchain : Crédit Agricole CIB rejoint le réseau Marco Polo
“The successful commercial launch of HQLAx is a big milestone for the implementation of blockchain in the securities lending market and proof that blockchain can bring tangible benefits to the industry,” said Mariana Gomez de la Villa, head of ING’s blockchain team.
“It’s rewarding to see that a project we’ve been working on for years, is now live.”
ING and HQLAx partnered in 2018 to carry out the first ever live securities trade on a blockchain platform. Together with Credit Suisse, we swapped EUR 25 million worth of high quality liquid assets using the collateral lending application of HQLAx on R3’s Corda distributed ledger platform.
How it works
Banks need high quality liquid assets to meet tougher liquidity requirements under Basel III. These are assets that can easily and immediately be converted into cash without losing their value. However, holding too many lowers their return. Efficient trading allows banks to optimise their balance sheets.
“HQLAx enables market participants to redistribute their collateral by exchanging the ownership of tokenised securities on Corda’s blockchain platform, which no longer requires the underlying securities to move across users. This removes settlement barriers and improves collateral fluidity, which in turn allows users to manage their liquidities easier, faster and more efficiently,” said Mariana.
What does the future of banking look like for ING? Listen to this podcast with Mariana Gomez de la Villa.
“It’s rewarding to see that a project we’ve been working on for years, is now live.”
ING and HQLAx partnered in 2018 to carry out the first ever live securities trade on a blockchain platform. Together with Credit Suisse, we swapped EUR 25 million worth of high quality liquid assets using the collateral lending application of HQLAx on R3’s Corda distributed ledger platform.
How it works
Banks need high quality liquid assets to meet tougher liquidity requirements under Basel III. These are assets that can easily and immediately be converted into cash without losing their value. However, holding too many lowers their return. Efficient trading allows banks to optimise their balance sheets.
“HQLAx enables market participants to redistribute their collateral by exchanging the ownership of tokenised securities on Corda’s blockchain platform, which no longer requires the underlying securities to move across users. This removes settlement barriers and improves collateral fluidity, which in turn allows users to manage their liquidities easier, faster and more efficiently,” said Mariana.
What does the future of banking look like for ING? Listen to this podcast with Mariana Gomez de la Villa.
Chaineum : Neo Investment Banking Firm
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier & consultant blockchain
HealthTech Finance : HealthTech Investment Banking, levée de fonds
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.