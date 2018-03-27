IHT’s Payment Service ‘IHTPay’ Launches in Japan

articles liés
IHT has entered into a partnership with Japanese real estate investment company Sakura Real Estate, the deal will allow the use of IHTPay to trade property in several of its stores throughout Japan. IHTpay is a cutting-edge solution that aims to make real estate transactions safer, less expensive and more convenient for buyers.
From conceptualizing a real estate project to operations, the IHT blockchain can provide perfect technical support. IHT is committed to promoting the operation of immovable properties in the world and creating more value for global real estate markets while ensuring convenient transactions for the buyers. “IHTPay will soon be deployed in many other countries and will provide great support for the operation of whole real estate blockchain applications. IHT continues its momentum and is going to be the first ATO (Asset Tokenize Offering) project which will be going live by the end of the month,” said IHT’s CEO and founder Ricky Ng.
About IHT
IHT, the world’s first real estate blockchain transaction cloud platform, is a smart contract technology and distributed accounting technology developed for splitting real estate under i-house.com, which utilizes blockchain’s intrinsic advantages such as trustless mechanism, anti-tamper, co-supervision and traceability.
IHTcoin.com
