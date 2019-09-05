IDEX Exchange Plans to List New Anchor Stablecoin in Mid-September

articles liés
Following Anchor’s successful token listing on Liquid at the end of August, IDEX is excited to be the second exchange to offer its users the opportunity to purchase the world’s first tradeable algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the global economy. ANCT offers a solution for traders seeking a dependable hedge against market volatility and inflation. Additional benefits of the Anchor stablecoin include liquidity, retaining long-term price stability of earnings and savings, an easy on-ramp from fiat to crypto, as well as simple exchange into other fiat or crypto currencies.
IDEX CEO Alex Wearn said, “As an exchange committed to providing traders with the best experience possible, we always aim to add high-quality projects. Anchor’s algorithmic stablecoin represents a unique approach to addressing the need for price-stable crypto assets. We’re thrilled to offer our traders the opportunity to trade the Anchor stablecoin via our platform.”
Anchor Founder and CEO Daniel Popa said, “We are very excited to be listed on IDEX and to expand the avenues through which investors, traders, and crypto enthusiasts can acquire ANCT and safeguard their value during these tumultuous economic times.”
Anchor is able to achieve long-term stability through its peg to global economic growth via the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU). The MMU is a non-flationary financial index created by an algorithm that tracks a series of macroeconomic indicators to provide the most accurate, available measure of real value that exists in the world today.
Anchor’s two-token model consists of Anchor Tokens (ANCT), that serve as the main currency/payment tokens; and Dock Tokens (DOCT), the utility tokens that stabilize the currency ensuring ANCT remains pegged to the MMU, regardless of external market fluctuations. DOCT cannot be used as a means of payment, transferred between token users, nor traded on an exchange. DOCT can only be purchased during a Contraction Phase and will be automatically converted to ANCT either after their respective waiting periods, or when an Expansion Phase occurs. Anchor’s elastic currency supply is regulated by the Contraction and Expansion stabilizing mechanisms through which Anchor’s system programmatically buys and sells, as well as burns and mints tokens in order to maintain ANCT’s price in equilibrium with the MMU.
Anchor also recently released its new Anchor Wallet in beta. The Anchor Wallet is a stable and secure store of value providing ease of liquidity at any point in time by using the wallet’s transfer feature to any Ethereum wallet address. Anchor Wallet users can purchase ANCT with any fiat currency or major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Currently, in beta testing, crypto enthusiasts with trading experience who can contribute to improving the user experience are welcome to apply by visiting theanchor.io/wallet.
To celebrate its launch on the IDEX and Liquid exchanges, as well as the release of the Anchor Wallet, and other exciting project developments, the Anchor team will be co-hosting #AnchoredInAsia, a networking event and panel discussion with crypto influencer Michael Nye on the sidelines of Invest: Asia 2019 in Singapore on September 12th, 7-9pm. The panel will feature blockchain and crypto thought leaders offering insight on the topic of “Crypto Beyond Trading,” which will be recorded and aired on Michael Nye’s Evolvement Podcast. Guests will enjoy complimentary drinks and floating canapés, as well as be eligible for an airdrop of 50 ANCT.
About Anchor
Anchor is a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to a non-flationary, algorithmic index that reflects the long-term growth of the global economy. The Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU) algorithm is based on the GDP of more than 190 countries and further stabilized with FX indicators from a basket of eight currencies, and premium sovereign bond yields from 10 of the world's strongest economies. Offering the stablecoin market an alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins, Anchor's tokenomics ecosystem is designed to be intrinsically stable with its MMU and safety-net of six stabilizing mechanisms, including a two-token, burn-mint model to ensure stability and equilibrium regardless of market growth or recession. CEO Daniel Popa, a serial telecom and software entrepreneur with over 20 years experience running successful multinational companies, has led a team of PhD economists in developing Anchor's proprietary MMU. Anchor’s network of partners includes Ambisafe, blockchain infrastructure provider that previously worked with Tether; as well as KYC Spider, a digital KYC compliance tool for financial intermediaries and the fintech industry.
About IDEX
IDEX is the #1 DEX on Ethereum, providing retail and institutional customers with a secure, trustless, and real-time trading experience backed by transparent blockchain settlement. Through a hybrid design that manages trade matching and balance updates off-chain, IDEX eliminates mining delays and enables continuous trading, multiple simultaneous orders, and zero-fee cancellations.
