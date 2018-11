ICO, STO: Premium Investors by Chaineum Capital Partners

PREMIUM INVESTORS

Chaineum Capital Partners, the leading independent advisory firm, focused in fundraising and funding for the blockchain & crypto companies, launches a new and innovate free service for the investors,You are an investor in token sales or fundraising in the blockchain space and you want to receive transparency and confidence about your investments?Today Chaineum Capital Partners offers you this confidence & this transparency and to be in direct touch with the teams.How? Simply in sending us your name to hello@chaineum.com and we reach you immediatly (free and without obligations).Feel free to reach us today and will be sure you'll be our "Premium Investor" for the best ICOs, STOs and fundraisings.Chaineum Capital Partners is also planning an ICO/STO early in 2019. This ICO/STO will enable you to be a partner/shareholder of Chaineum Capital Partners, to have privileged access to financing operations, fundraising, etc ... and become THE partner of our ecosystem. Always have more confidence and transparency.Chaineum Capital Partners serves its clients AND its investors.Founded by Laurent Leloup , an expert in blockchain and corporate finance, Chaineum Capital Partners is positioned as the first "ICO & STO Boutique" in France, providing advisory & strategy to companies and international start-ups wishing to develop with this new funding mechanism. Based in Besançon (headquarters) + Paris, Geneva & Neuchâtel (offices).