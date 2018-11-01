ICO, STO: Premium Investors by Chaineum Capital Partners

Premium Investors by Chaineum Capital Partners
articles liés
-
ICO, STO: Premium Investors par Chaineum Capital Partners
-
Blockchain: Bridges across the Chasm to the Pragmatists
-
MyTVchain.com launches its ICO
-
Banking Is Only The Beginning: 42 Big Industries Blockchain Could Transform
-
Debt crisis and a weak currency – would India follow Venezuela in launching a digital currency?
Chaineum Capital Partners, the leading independent advisory firm, focused in fundraising and funding for the blockchain & crypto companies, launches a new and innovate free service for the investors, PREMIUM INVESTORS.
You are an investor in token sales or fundraising in the blockchain space and you want to receive transparency and confidence about your investments?
Today Chaineum Capital Partners offers you this confidence & this transparency and to be in direct touch with the teams.
How? Simply in sending us your name to hello@chaineum.com and we reach you immediatly (free and without obligations).
After your free inscription you'll receive by email:
- a premium access for all our private sales with a special bonus;
- white papers and documentations about our ICOs;
- a premium access for worldwide conferences;
- a free monthly letter from our founder Laurent Leloup (CEO);
- the possibility to reach directly our clients;
- etc...
Feel free to reach us today and will be sure you'll be our "Premium Investor" for the best ICOs, STOs and fundraisings.
Chaineum Capital Partners is also planning an ICO/STO early in 2019. This ICO/STO will enable you to be a partner/shareholder of Chaineum Capital Partners, to have privileged access to financing operations, fundraising, etc ... and become THE partner of our ecosystem. Always have more confidence and transparency.
Chaineum Capital Partners serves its clients AND its investors.
About Chaineum Capital Partners
Founded by Laurent Leloup, an expert in blockchain and corporate finance, Chaineum Capital Partners is positioned as the first "ICO & STO Boutique" in France, providing advisory & strategy to companies and international start-ups wishing to develop with this new funding mechanism. Based in Besançon (headquarters) + Paris, Geneva & Neuchâtel (offices).
www.chaineum.com
You are an investor in token sales or fundraising in the blockchain space and you want to receive transparency and confidence about your investments?
Today Chaineum Capital Partners offers you this confidence & this transparency and to be in direct touch with the teams.
How? Simply in sending us your name to hello@chaineum.com and we reach you immediatly (free and without obligations).
After your free inscription you'll receive by email:
- a premium access for all our private sales with a special bonus;
- white papers and documentations about our ICOs;
- a premium access for worldwide conferences;
- a free monthly letter from our founder Laurent Leloup (CEO);
- the possibility to reach directly our clients;
- etc...
Feel free to reach us today and will be sure you'll be our "Premium Investor" for the best ICOs, STOs and fundraisings.
Chaineum Capital Partners is also planning an ICO/STO early in 2019. This ICO/STO will enable you to be a partner/shareholder of Chaineum Capital Partners, to have privileged access to financing operations, fundraising, etc ... and become THE partner of our ecosystem. Always have more confidence and transparency.
Chaineum Capital Partners serves its clients AND its investors.
About Chaineum Capital Partners
Founded by Laurent Leloup, an expert in blockchain and corporate finance, Chaineum Capital Partners is positioned as the first "ICO & STO Boutique" in France, providing advisory & strategy to companies and international start-ups wishing to develop with this new funding mechanism. Based in Besançon (headquarters) + Paris, Geneva & Neuchâtel (offices).
www.chaineum.com
Finyear - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.