Hydrogen’s Platform Now Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

The Hydrogen Technology Corporation (“Hydrogen”), a leading provider of financial and blockchain APIs, has announced that its powerful platform has achieved ‘Powered by Oracle Cloud’ status, and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace (http://bit.ly/2lQoPTB), offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The Hydrogen platform enables organizations of all sizes to create innovative banking, investing, savings, insurance, and wellness applications, that are powerful, highly secure, and have added decentralized components to meet the evolving needs of businesses and their end customers.



The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).



“Hydrogen is being used by financial institutions big and small to quickly build consumer facing fintech applications,” said Mike Kane, Co-Founder and CEO of Hydrogen. “Hydrogen’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our APIs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”



"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Hydrogen’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled fintech solutions ready to meet critical business needs."



Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.



Hydrogen also has documentation listed on the Oracle Apiary developer platform and is available through the Oracle Digital Innovation Platform for Financial Services (https://www.oracle.com/industries/financial-services/digital-innovation-platform.html).



The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.



About Hydrogen

Hydrogen is the Global Financial Operating System. Hydrogen’s fintech and blockchain APIs, libraries, and applications, power banking, investing, savings, insurance, and financial wellness platforms for startups, scaleups, and large enterprises around the world.

Hydrogen is a multi-award winning startup, including being named Fintech Startup of the Year, by KPMG Luxembourg, and World Changing Idea, by Fast Company. Hydrogen is proudly headquartered in New York City. To learn more visit: https://www.hydrogenplatform.com/



About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.



Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates

