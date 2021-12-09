Corporate & Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 9 Décembre 2021

Hybrid Finance: SFOX and MobileCoin Partner to Support Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets


SFOX Will Be First Prime Services Provider to Provide Institutions with Full Range of Investment, Trade Execution, and Custodial Services for Digital Asset MOB.



SFOX, a leading liquidity provider focused on enabling cryptocurrency across a wide range of financial institutions, announced today a new strategic partnership with MobileCoin, the technology and services organization dedicated to supporting crypto asset MOB, which will bring the MOB token onto SFOX’s prime services platform.

SFOX’s platform will allow asset managers, banks, exchanges, and other institutions to custody and trade MOB and other digital assets in a safe, compliant, and scalable manner. Client institutions will also be able to safekeep MOB and trade the asset directly from their SFOX custody account.

The new partnership also enables MobileCoin to utilize SFOX’s platform to manage its corporate treasury.

"Our partnership with SFOX will make MOB accessible to all financial institutions via their platform, increasing liquidity and strengthening stability,” said Joshua Goldbard, founder and CEO of MobileCoin. “As a compliance-first organization, it’s our top priority to work with partners that ensure liquidity at scale while maintaining the highest levels of regulatory compliance when interacting with MOB.”

SFOX will help market makers and other liquidity providers provide MOB liquidity at scale through the SFOX’s platform. With a single SFOX account, these trading partners will contribute to MOB liquidity.

"As we continue to build upon our success of increasing accessibility of cryptocurrency to institutions, SFOX is excited to scale our vision of liquidity and help MobileCoin make MOB the world's truly global, peer-to-peer payment asset," said Shawn Egger, Global Head of Execution Services & Sales at SFOX. "Together, we are consolidating liquidity for both investors and liquidity providers in MOB, positioning MOB as an even more powerful asset.”

This joint announcement coincides with MobileCoin’s inaugural conference, Crypto Renaissance, Hybrid Finance – an intimate event on December 10th in San Francisco. Crypto Renaissance brings together thought leaders across the crypto landscape, discussing the pain points and opportunities being created across industries and sharing a vision on how digital cash will improve the world as we know it.

SFOX will be adding support for MOB in the near future. To learn more visit sfox.com/mobilecoin.

About SFOX
SFOX is one of the leading providers of cryptocurrency prime services and global liquidity, serving institutional investors. SFOX is the end-to-end platform that from one financial account and technical integration enables best price, multi-venue execution, pre/post-trade analytics, credit, consolidated reporting, and custody. In addition, SFOX provides clients flexibility with access to a REST API to create a customized solution to fit their needs or to better integrate into existing systems.
www.sfox.com

About MobileCoin
Mission-driven MobileCoin is democratizing the digital payment system by enabling lightning-fast, sustainable and easy global transactions. Guided by the belief that secure and encrypted transactions are a right, MobileCoin leverages blockchain, an opaque ledger, and cryptographically protected transactions. Development of the MobileCoin ecosystem is spearheaded by the MobileCoin Foundation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.
mobilecoin.com

