Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto

Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its first-of-its-kind Web3 App Store solution. By partnering with Huobi Ventures, Magic Square will be able to continue to develop its platform, accelerate the adoption of its technology, scale up user acquisition, and expand global reach.


Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto
Huobi Ventures is a strategic investment arm of Huobi with a strong focus on supporting blockchain projects. Magic Square is excited to further expand its magic suite of blockchain-enabled applications with the full-on support and resources offered by Huobi Ventures.

Prior to the conclusion of Huobi Ventures’ strategic investments, Magic Square launched its Magic Store in a closed beta version with over 200,000 registrants signing up for the beta experience. Magic Square is now processing hundreds of applications from a vast range of projects to be community-validated and listed on the Magic Store.

“Magic Square is doing something innovative and disruptive in the web3 world. It’s building the Crypto supermarket that brings projects and users together. Projects in it can gain more market attention and users can easily enjoy the crypto dapp world. It’s a great honor for us to collaborate with Magic Square and Huobi Ventures will continue to support Magic Square on its way to becoming a phenomenal product.” commented Juliet Tang, Investment Manager of Huobi Ventures.

“This is a significant milestone for Magic Square by several industry leaders joining forces with us. The investment from Huobi Ventures along with our seed round investors including Binance Labs, Republic Capital, and more, will help us unlock the unlimited potential of our Magic Store and other products and services to pave the way for mass adoption of crypto,” said Andrey, Co-Funder & CEO of Magic Square.

Magic Square envisions a world for everyone to enter the Web3 world through MagicID and access all crypto apps in one single platform. Meanwhile, Magic Square offers blockchain projects a resourceful yet focused affiliate marketing program and platform to accelerate user growth and amplify the results of marketing efforts.

About Magic Square
Magic Square is a web App Store that simplifies Crypto. Users can discover dApps, CeFi and DeFi, NFTs, Games, and much more in one place with an intuitive design.
The Magic Store is a Web3 solution where the community vets, ranks, and prioritizes the apps via a DAO mechanism, with clear earning metrics to incentivize the participation of validators, creators, and users.
Users can access all of the community vetted content with one click using the MagicID (Decentralized ID). This multi-chain wallet solution aims to become the Web3 alternative to Google or Apple connect.

magicsquare.io

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 28 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Nicolas Dupouy, ex Tech Lead indépendant rejoint LinkCy en tant que Chief Technical Officer

ETC Group adds industry experts Jan Altmann and Alan Boulhimez to head up the German and French markets

Nova Finance, innovative start-up aiming to make Defi more accessible, appoints new COO Zaahirah Adam

Samuel Rouayrenc nommé Vice-Président régional de BlackLine France

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80M Funding Round to Revolutionize Payments for Merchants and Consumers Globally

Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto

Présentation de 2 tokens très intéressants qui font partie de jeux « Play-To-Earn »

Crowdfunding et CGP : Tudigo conclut un partenariat avec Patrimum Groupe

Regate lève 20 M€ pour simplifier la gestion financière et comptable en Europe

IN France et Société.com se rapprochent afin de créer le leader français des indicateurs extra-financiers territoriaux pour les entreprises et les collectivités

Exægis annonce son développement international, avec l’ouverture de deux nouvelles filiales en Espagne et en Italie

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa et Pythéas Capital Advisors : solution de financement innovante

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

FITCHIN Launches Web3 Gaming Platform on Solana Mainnet

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Le futur des crypto-monnaies : trouver l’équilibre entre un KYC efficace et une expérience utilisateur simplifiée

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Bump, le spécialiste de la recharge rapide, réalise une levée de fonds en vue d’investir 180M€

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.