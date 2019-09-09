Huobi University to Partner on Blockchain Research & Education with the University of Gibraltar

articles liés
Huobi University, Huobi Group's China-based research and education arm, and the University of Gibraltar have announced plans to collaborate on a range of blockchain research and educational initiatives. The move is Huobi University's first formal partnership with a Western university.
Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar's Minister for Commerce, formally signed a memorandum of understanding cementing the partnership on behalf of the University of Gibraltar with Jianing Yu, President of Huobi University, during a recent trip to Beijing.
"From our perspective, the most exciting potential outgrowth of this lays in creating a gateway to share China's cutting-edge blockchain practices and theories with the rest of the world and, at the same time, bringing cutting-edge theories and practices from the West and elsewhere to China," said Yu.
"We are very excited at the prospect of future collaborations between Huobi University and the University of Gibraltar, particularly as a means of accelerating the establishment of high quality blockchain-focused educational initiatives," said Isola. "Both parties share an ambition to promote high level academic research around the burgeoning DLT landscape, and I look forward to seeing this vision take shape."
Potential for collaboration could take the form of academic programs, research projects, and short courses around subjects like distributed business models, digital asset investment and wealth management, interfacing blockchain with 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and applying blockchain to a wide range of established industries and applications, said Yu.
Among other plans, both parties will launch a series of English-oriented courses for entrepreneurs and investors around the world in the future.
What Is Huobi University?
Huobi University is an educational and research institution focusing on the frontier fields of new distributed business models, new applications of blockchain technology, and new digital finance systems. Though not a formal university, Huobi University's goal is to cultivate top entrepreneurs and investors in the blockchain field. Though primarily focused on China, Huobi University has hosted courses in the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and have trained more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, business people, and blockchain industry elites. In addition to its new partnership with the University of Gibraltar, Huobi University has also collaborated with Xiamen University, Xi'an University of Electronic Science and Technology.
About Huobi, Gibraltar, And Blockchain
The largely self-governing British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar has been a pioneer in blockchain and cryptocurrency integration, having implemented the world's first custom built regulatory regime for it in 2018.
Huobi has been involved in Gibraltar since 2017, and acquired one of the first Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) licenses ever issued by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission in 2018, using it to open a fully regulated fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto OTC service for institutional investors and high volume traders.
Minister Isola said, "Huobi recognises the intrinsic link between the development of blockchain education offerings and mainstream DLT adoption — a sentiment that has fuelled Gibraltar's ascent as a global blockchain powerhouse."
In June of this year, Isola attended and delivered the keynote speech at a blockchain seminar organised by Huobi Group in Beijing. The 'Discover Gibraltar with Huobi' event provided an extensive insight into Gibraltar's evolving Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem and supportive regulatory environment. The Huobi seminar included panel sessions on blockchain regulation and fintech development with a number of prominent Chinese blockchain academics from leading Chinese universities and professionals participating in the discussions.
About Huobi Group:
Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.
huobi.com
SOURCE Huobi Group
