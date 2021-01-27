How to Play Baccarat Online

articles liés
For players who are new to the game of baccarat or to online gambling, this guide is for you.
Rules of Baccarat
Baccarat is a game that is played against the casino. The objective of the game is to correctly bet on whether the player or the banker will have the better hand, or if the values of both hands will tie.
The highest possible value of a hand is 9. Both the player and the banker are dealt two cards, with cards from 2 to 9 being worth their face value, while 10s and face cards being worth 0, and with aces being worth 1. The value of a hand is the sum of the two cards that are dealt. In cases where the value of the hand exceeds 10, only the number on the right will be considered. So, for example, if the sum of the two cards is 14, the value of the hand will be 4.
There are also rules which involve drawing a third card in particular situations, although these rules are generally dependent on the casino you’re playing in.
Bets are made before the cards are dealt, and a correct guess on whether the player or the banker will have the better hand often pay 1-to-1. But in cases where a bet on the banker wins, casinos regularly take 5% of your winnings as commission. Winning wagers on ties generally pay out 8-to-1.
Playing Baccarat Online
Find the casino for you
The first step when deciding to play baccarat online is finding the best online casino for you. There is a wide selection of legitimate online casinos which offer baccarat for clients and with helpful welcome bonuses for new players.
One consideration you should take into account is the payment options of a casino. Most casinos allow deposits and withdrawals through online bank transfers and debit and credit cards. However, more and more online casinos are implementing the use of cryptocurrency for payments. Through blockchain technology in cryptocurrency, users can enjoy secure and seamless deposits and instant withdrawals from their accounts.
Pick a game
Once you’ve signed up for your online casino of choice, pick among the numerous baccarat games that they usually offer. Online casinos have baccarat tables from the lowest to the highest stakes. Sit on the baccarat table that offers the best stakes for your budget.
Adjust your bets
Once you’re seated at the table, adopt a bet amount that you plan to use consistently throughout the game. Will you minimize your risk by betting the minimum or will you aim high by betting the maximum? This is highly dependent on how you’re feeling on a given day, and any amount is fine so long as you observe proper bankroll management.
Play the game
With everything set, just wait until the next round and place your bets. The game will automatically unfold with your bet taken into account and your winnings will instantly be credited to your account’s bankroll.
Tips to Maximize Wins
Play short sessions
Baccarat is a game of sheer luck, and is a game where the casino has an undeniable house edge over the gamblers. This basically means that in the long run, your luck will even out in favor of the casino, and you’d end up with a loss.
This however does not prevent you from winning here and there. Although the casino has a mathematical advantage over you, math also dictates that you’re bound to win at some point. Whenever you’re having a good session, don’t make it draw out too long to the point where your luck runs out and a positive profit turns into a negative loss. Set a point for both wins and losses where you’d call it a day once you hit that number and step away from the table.
Be mindful of the terms and conditions
The profits you reap aren’t just dependent on your results at the table. Terms and conditions also play a part in how much of your winnings you can actually enjoy. While most baccarat tables charge a 5% commission for winning bets on the banker, some online casinos can charge up to 25% and can dramatically decrease your profits if you’re not careful.
Read the terms and conditions before signing up for an online casino to make sure that you sign up for a casino that will take the least money from your winnings.
Manage your bankroll
Bankroll management is essential in practically every casino game. Set aside a specific budget for playing baccarat and try to stick to that budget. In order to manage your bankroll well, play in stakes where you can comfortably lose yet still have the chance to continue playing without having to make another deposit.
Not managing your bankroll will not just amplify your losses, but can also cause a crippling gambling problem.
