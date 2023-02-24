How the fintech industry has grown with advancements in technology

In the last decade, we have seen a revolutionary change in technology and services around us. Based on ultra-contemporary advancements, countries like India, China, Singapore, etc., have pushed their economy to an unprecedented level. The key factor for these countries and their economies is the intelligent use of modern software and continuous development in the fintech industry. Implementing modern tech developed all the sectors of the economy directly and indirectly. After diligent observation, we will see how tech in the financial sector has increased overall transactions exponentially.