How Good are VPNs on Smartphones?


Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



Cyberattacks on mobile devices are on the rise all over the world and there are no signs this will change any time soon. Over two billion people own smartphones now, building a huge market for cyber criminals to target.

Unsurprisingly, cyberattacks primarily target android devices. Over 80% of smartphone owners use android devices, after all. This doesn’t mean iOS users are immune to malware and hackers, though. As such, there are genuine reasons for getting a VPN for your mobile device. Here are some of them.

Browse the Internet Anonymously

The ability to surf the Internet anonymously is one of its biggest benefits. You can hide your identity visit all corners of the World Wide Web without getting exposed. That comes with unfettered freedom to share your unfiltered opinions on just about anything. Or you can download torrent files, visit the dark web or even spy your competitors.

If you’re not into spying, you can compare shopping deals in various cities to determine which shopping sites to use. Another helpful benefit is that you can hide from online advertisers, many of whom collect your data to overwhelm you with adverts at the slightest opportunity.

How do VPNs protect your identity? They hide your IP address. In turn, they give you a temporary IP address hosted by a server in your city, a different state, or foreign continent. Prying eyes can get hold of the temporary IP address but they can never trace your real IP address.

Protect your Data

According to a study by the University of Maryland, a cyberattack takes place every 39 seconds. The attacks have increased drastically in the past one year mainly due to COVID-19. The FBI reports there 12,337 scams related to the pandemic last year, and they didn’t discriminate device users.

A VPN can help protect your data from phishers, scammers and fraudsters aiming to cause harm. To expound more, VPNs encrypt your data using military-grade techniques. They then tunnel this data from your mobile device to the Internet through secure protocols such as OpenVPN.

The best VPNs use several more techniques to keep your data safe. NordVPN, for example, has a service called CyberSec that protects you from DDos attacks, malware, and spyware. It also blocks autoplay and pop-up ads. Then there’s a Kill-switch, which ensures your data does not leak should your connection breakdown. Check NordVPN play store reviews if you need further proof of this VPN’s advanced features.

Unblock Entertainment Websites

There was a time when big screens were the best devices for streaming entertainment content. Not anymore: people prefer the more practical iPhones and android smartphones. With a handheld device, you can watch memes while on the subway or watch your favorite YouTube documentary during lunchbreak at work.

If you live in a place where your favorite entertainment platforms are blocked, a VPN can come in handy. Virtually any VPN can help you access social media sites. All you need is to change your IP address to a country where Facebook, Twitter and Telegram are legal.

If you’re after streaming networks like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ and Sky Sports, then you need to choose your VPN provider carefully. Some of these websites can detect a VPN and block you. The best VPNs have a way of getting around these restrictions, though.

They are designed to beat the toughest geo-restrictions, from the Great Firewall of China to Netflix US. They cost a bit more than regular VPNs. But they provide better services overall, meaning they are worth it in the grand scheme of things.

Stream Video Games Efficiently

If you’re like many people, you play mobile games once in a while. Maybe you do it more often. Regardless, there’s a chance you’ve ever experienced a dip in your Internet speed while streaming. This happens because Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have a terrible habit of slowing down people’s Internet speeds for gaming.

A VPN can help you avoid this form of bandwidth throttling by hiding your IP address and encrypting your data. ISPs can’t detect you’re gaming unless they identify your IP address. If it’s hidden, then they’ll have a hard time finding you.

Many gamers use VPNs for the sole purpose of avoiding bandwidth gagging. For casual players, it might be a slight inconvenience. But if you play video game competitively, a sudden dip in Internet speed can mean a loss in a qualifier tournament.

Use Public WiFi Securely

Unless you carry your laptop often, there’s a chance you mainly use your iPhone for browsing the Internet through public WiFi spots. Now, there’s no guaranteed chance that something bad must happen while using the WiFi at your local coffee shop.

But public WiFi is a hotspot for cyber-attacks. It’s the one place they can sit and spy on multiple people at once. They can also infiltrate your device with malware, intercept your traffic or even install spying apps on your phone remotely.

The solution: hide your IP address while surfing the web using public WiFi. It’s a quick process that rarely impact your browsing experience. Yet, it can save you from the nightmare of getting hacked. It also helps protect your privacy. And since when has that ever been a bad thing?

Remote File Sharing

Mobile devices have become such vital Internet devices that some people rely on them entirely for work. Professional day traders, social media influencers, blockchain influencers, marketers, sales people, customer service agents—the list is long.

If you use your iPhone or iPad for work regularly, there’s a chance you could need it to access data stored in your home or office computer. Logging into your office account without a VPN can be risky because your data could be intercepted.

With a VPN, you can mask your IP address and encrypt your data to make remote data access more secure. How secure the process is based on the level of security used by your chosen VPN. Choose a company that uses the most advanced data encryption and tunneling techniques and you won’t have a problem sharing your personal information remotely.

