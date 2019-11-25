How Fintech Apps Can Help Your Business

articles liés
If you aren’t sure what fintech apps entail, don’t worry, you’ve probably used one before without even realising. In this article, you’ll learn more about fintech apps and discover how they can help improve your business.
What Are Fintech Apps?
Fintech refers to financial technology. Fintech describes companies who offer financial services through software or technology. For example, mobile payment apps and cryptocurrency apps.
Fintech apps include things like mobile wallet apps, internet banking apps, and even online portals that allow you to buy credit cards of insurance policies. A lot of fintech apps are consumer-focused, which allows people to manage their finances, trade stocks, pay for food or clothes online, and even manage their insurance policies through technology, accessible from their smartphones.
Fintech is very popular among business owners and consumers. Did you know that 46% of people mainly use digital channels for their financial needs? And who doesn’t love the ease of technology to make their lives easier?
How Can Fintech Apps Help Your Business?
But how can you implement fintech apps into your business so they make your business life easier?
Well, fintech apps can actually help business owner’s out a lot, for example, you can find and manage a business loan, check your credit score, process money transfers, use online banking apps, and even keep your staff in check.
New businesses looking for loans used to send hours trying to find the right one for their needs. But with fintech apps such as THINK APP, you can quickly compare hundreds of lenders to find the one that suits your business. This can help you save time, money, and hassle.
According to Connor Wood, a financial spokesperson from THEGOODESTATE, “Businesses can use fintech apps to process money transfers. These apps, such as Zooz, Klarna, and ebury, can offer your business a cheaper alternative to transferring money and can also save you a lot of time.”
Fintech banking can help improve your business by keeping all your data and records in one easy to view place. Platforms such as Paypal and Imperial can ensure that modern business’s bank needs are met. Gone are the days where you need to worry about your bank being closed on Sunday’s because the fintech world is 24/7.
Another way fintech apps can help improve your business is by eliminating poor time management and reducing admin costs. If your business suffers from problems with filing, diary management and general staffing requirements, then you need to try out actitime, taskrabbit, or hubspace.
You might be able to expect a lot more fintech apps surfacing next year too, seen as how new technologies are emerging all the time. Such as Plaid, which is a new service in France that will allow over 300 French fintech startups to connect to the financial network in just one click.
