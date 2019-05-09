Horizn Launches Digital Ambassador Tools to Help Financial Institutions Drive Awareness and Use of Digital Technology In-Branch within Call Centers at FinovateSpring

“As the branch of the future evolves with digitalization, frontline employees need to be equipped to expertly help customers with new digital products. Digital Ambassadors play a critical role in driving the awareness and use of digital technology in-branch and within the call center,” explained Janice Diner, Horizn’s Founder and CEO. “The Horizn Digital Ambassador Tools help track desired digital ambassador behaviors like peer training, continuous learning, customer demos and shares. Engagement tools for ambassadors include activities like polls, chat, awarding ad-hoc points and running a digital team huddle.”

The Digital Ambassador Tools are a perfect addition to the award-winning Horizn suite of products, the Employee Platform, the Customer Direct Platform and the In-Branch Digital Demos currently in market with banks globally. Horizn makes it easy for financial institutions to harness the complexities of digital adoption and improve the customer experience.



The Digital Ambassador Tools can now help banks fully digitize their ambassador programs. Through the management dashboard, all Digital Ambassador activities and digital points are tracked. Ambassadors can, for example, incentivize branch peer learning activities like demos, reward digital conversations with customers, as well as send email messages to colleagues when each new innovation launches. For more information, visit www.horizn.com.



About Horizn

Horizn helps financial institutions get ready for the digital customer in an environment where digital transformation and rapid launch of innovation are the norm. The award-winning Horizn platform focuses on directly equipping both frontline employees and customers with the knowledge needed to improve the customer experience and dramatically increase digital adoption across all channels.

The Horizn suite of products helps banks distribute product knowledge across multiple touch points, with employees, with customers in-branch, via call centers, directly to customers on bank’s website, with SEO, in chatbots, and with other marketing activities. Horizn proprietary learning technology combines a simulator micro-learning methodology with both gamified principles and advanced analytics.

horizn.com

