Horizn Launches Digital Ambassador Tools to Help Financial Institutions Drive Awareness and Use of Digital Technology In-Branch within Call Centers at FinovateSpring

articles liés
-
Le déficit commercial français devrait se contracter de -8 Mds EUR en 2019 et s’établir à 52 Mds EUR
-
Ficolo Invests Over 50 Million Euros in Building a Cloud Delivery Center, Making it the Largest Domestic Player in the Market
-
Quel est le tarif d'un expert-comptable ?
-
Le Luxembourg crée un marché mondial pour les obligations vertes
-
SWIFT enrichit ses outils intégrés de paiements
“As the branch of the future evolves with digitalization, frontline employees need to be equipped to expertly help customers with new digital products. Digital Ambassadors play a critical role in driving the awareness and use of digital technology in-branch and within the call center,” explained Janice Diner, Horizn’s Founder and CEO. “The Horizn Digital Ambassador Tools help track desired digital ambassador behaviors like peer training, continuous learning, customer demos and shares. Engagement tools for ambassadors include activities like polls, chat, awarding ad-hoc points and running a digital team huddle.”
The Digital Ambassador Tools are a perfect addition to the award-winning Horizn suite of products, the Employee Platform, the Customer Direct Platform and the In-Branch Digital Demos currently in market with banks globally. Horizn makes it easy for financial institutions to harness the complexities of digital adoption and improve the customer experience.
The Digital Ambassador Tools can now help banks fully digitize their ambassador programs. Through the management dashboard, all Digital Ambassador activities and digital points are tracked. Ambassadors can, for example, incentivize branch peer learning activities like demos, reward digital conversations with customers, as well as send email messages to colleagues when each new innovation launches. For more information, visit www.horizn.com.
About Horizn
Horizn helps financial institutions get ready for the digital customer in an environment where digital transformation and rapid launch of innovation are the norm. The award-winning Horizn platform focuses on directly equipping both frontline employees and customers with the knowledge needed to improve the customer experience and dramatically increase digital adoption across all channels.
The Horizn suite of products helps banks distribute product knowledge across multiple touch points, with employees, with customers in-branch, via call centers, directly to customers on bank’s website, with SEO, in chatbots, and with other marketing activities. Horizn proprietary learning technology combines a simulator micro-learning methodology with both gamified principles and advanced analytics.
horizn.com
The Digital Ambassador Tools are a perfect addition to the award-winning Horizn suite of products, the Employee Platform, the Customer Direct Platform and the In-Branch Digital Demos currently in market with banks globally. Horizn makes it easy for financial institutions to harness the complexities of digital adoption and improve the customer experience.
The Digital Ambassador Tools can now help banks fully digitize their ambassador programs. Through the management dashboard, all Digital Ambassador activities and digital points are tracked. Ambassadors can, for example, incentivize branch peer learning activities like demos, reward digital conversations with customers, as well as send email messages to colleagues when each new innovation launches. For more information, visit www.horizn.com.
About Horizn
Horizn helps financial institutions get ready for the digital customer in an environment where digital transformation and rapid launch of innovation are the norm. The award-winning Horizn platform focuses on directly equipping both frontline employees and customers with the knowledge needed to improve the customer experience and dramatically increase digital adoption across all channels.
The Horizn suite of products helps banks distribute product knowledge across multiple touch points, with employees, with customers in-branch, via call centers, directly to customers on bank’s website, with SEO, in chatbots, and with other marketing activities. Horizn proprietary learning technology combines a simulator micro-learning methodology with both gamified principles and advanced analytics.
horizn.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.