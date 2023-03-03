High Volatility in the Crypto Market Has Some Investors Cashing Out. Here's Why They're HODLing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and Investing in Newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN)

It's old news that cryptocurrencies are volatile, with prices able to skyrocket and plummet within only a few short hours. Recently, the high volatility in the crypto market has made some investors nervous, causing them to cash out their investments.