High Volatility in the Crypto Market Has Some Investors Cashing Out. Here's Why They're HODLing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and Investing in Newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN)

It's old news that cryptocurrencies are volatile, with prices able to skyrocket and plummet within only a few short hours. Recently, the high volatility in the crypto market has made some investors nervous, causing them to cash out their investments.


Nevertheless, many investors are still holding on to their Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investments, while looking to diversify with promising crypto gems like TMS Network (TMSN). This article will examine this behavior and explaing why TMS Network (TMSN) is quickly becoming an alluring choice for investors.

TMS Network (TMSN) Launches the First Most Advanced Trading Hub

Despite the volatility of the crypto market, TMS Network (TMSN) intends to help traders navigate the turbulence with its innovative, cutting-edge tools. Essentially, TMS Network (TMSN) is a blockchain-based decentralized trading exchange. However, its extra offerings are extensive - particularly the huge range of assets available to trade, including CFDs, Cryptocurrencies, Forex, and even stocks, allowing traders to easily diversify their portfolio from a single dashboard.

Since TMS Network (TMSN) is based on its blockchain's publicly distributed ledger, it allows for pure transparency - a feature that centralized exchanges simply cannot guarantee. Aside from this, it is decentralized - so its users will gain completely unrestricted control over their investments. Furthermore, the low fees and high-speed transaction processing present massive scalability for the platform’s future.

TMS Network (TMSN)'s unique selling point is clearly, then, its all-in-one approach to trading. The platform offers extra essentials too though, including automated trading tools, social trading, and even investment courses. Additionally, the platform's focus on on-chain metrics, real-time price analytics, and sophisticated price indicators are certain to give its users extra insight into current market overviews.

TMS Network (TMSN)'s ability to offer traders a best-in-class trading solution while still being accessible to all users is what sets it apart. The success of TMS Network (TMSN) is evident in its ongoing presale, which is seeing soaring demand. In less than a few days, the TMS Network (TMSN) token grew from $0.0003 to $0.0047, while the seed sales surpassed $2 million. You can be a part of the TMS Network (TMSN) by signing up for presale before the token moons.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Skyrockets by 11.5%

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin (BTC) has been the most significant part of the crypto world, holding as much as 42% of the total crypto market cap. It is undoubtedly a market leader, and its bullish action has sparked a renewed interest for investors. Despite the stormy outlook of crypto prices, Bitcoin (BTC) has been posting positive price movements as user activities, and demand shot up exponentially.

Institutionalization and a slew of Fed rumors continue to boost Bitcoin (BTC) price. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin (BTC) has been recovering miraculously and has grown by 50%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) picked up the pace again and surpassed $23,000, about an 11.5% gain. Experts are speculating that its price will cross previous all-time high value of $69,000 again as halving events near - hence, a reason why investors are HOLDing their positions.

Ethereum (ETH): Most Used Smart Contract Platform

While Bitcoin (BTC) is regarded as crypto gold, Ethereum (ETH) will be its silver. Launched in 2015, Ethereum (ETH) is the largest decentralized smart contract platform that allows anyone to build and deploy dApps. The introduction of Ethereum (ETH) brought a monumental change to blockchain technology. Its widespread adoption and first-move advantage continue to make it a formidable force.

In September 2022, Ethereum (ETH) completed its highly anticipated switch to Proof of Stake, a historical event aimed at improving its scalability. Since then, it has become the top go-to choice for millions of people looking to use blockchain to process data, create dApps or execute smart contracts. Due to the multiple positive sentiments, market analysts predict a 400% rise from its current $1700 beyond its previous all-time high price.

Conclusion

The future of the crypto market may be uncertain. Still, with innovative solutions like TMS Network (TMSN) and the continued strength of market leaders like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), investors have reasons to remain optimistic. If the demand for TMS Network (TMSN) continues like this, investors may see a significant rise even before launch, with greater prospects in the near future awaiting.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
