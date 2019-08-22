HR for Tomorrow Summit

Join us for two intensive days of success stories, thought-provoking industry content and a peak at new technology trends.
This event is a great platform for HR professionals to connect with and learn from each other. Enjoy unparalleled learning and networking opportunities, reimagine HR and participate in discussions on the latest trends and tools with the thought of creating and implementing a sustainable, high impact HR model.
This Summit will address issues in reinventing organisational structures, reshaping the recruitment and hiring processes, redefining the employee experience, workforce analytics and digitalisation. It will also shed light on existing HR technologies and rising demands of the life science industry by sharing knowledge and best practices on how to attract, develop and retain talent.
It is an honour to host this summit and it’s a privilege to invite you to partake. We look forward to welcoming you in February!
Topics
- Redefining the candidate experience
- Establishing a people development culture with the help of new digital tools
- Diversity and inclusion
- HR retention of key talents
- HR analytics: using data to generate meaningful analysis
- Improving employee experience
- Building and growing your strategic HR capabilities
- How to leverage technology to expand organisational capacity
- And more…
