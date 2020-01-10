HEX Cryptocurrency Launch Completes Successful First Month, with Well Over a Billion Dollars in Bitcoin Claimed & 50k Ethereum Transformed

articles liés
Launched in December of 2019, HEX - the first high interest blockchain certificate of deposit - is pleased to announce a very successful first month, with well over a billion dollars in Bitcoin claimed and 50k Ethereum transformed into HEX coin. Since its launch, HEX, an ERC20 token, has been the #1 - #3 app by transactions on Ethereum.
Bitcoin holders at the time of the blockchain snapshot taken at 00:00:00 on December 2, 2019 are able to claim free HEX via a BTC signature. The original rate of 10k free HEX coins per Bitcoin will continue to decay at 2% per week until nothing is left on week 50. Users will receive a 10% HEX bonus when free-claiming Bitcoin or transforming Ethereum to HEX by using this HEX.win url.
“HEX is already a success with 10k plus users, and it’s gaining more every day. The technology works great, and I am very happy with it,” commented Richard Heart, Founder of HEX. “We have a great community which is producing amazing innovation and development, and the ecosystem keeps getting better as each day passes.”
Unlike other cryptocurrencies, HEX monetizes time and is the first cryptocurrency with a chart of future circulating supply and total supply. HEX is set to inflate at 3.69% a year after day 353 to pay those who stake their HEX tokens.
About HEX:
Audited by Chainsecurity and Coinfabrik, HEX crypto is the first high interest blockchain certificate of deposit. In its first month, HEX (initially known as Bitcoin HEX) has had over $1 billion of Bitcoin free-claimed from over 24k addresses. There are currently over 80k active stakes, with an average stake length of approximately 3 years. The cryptocurrency was founded by Richard Heart, who has 100k followers across YouTube and Twitter. HEX also has a highly active Telegram community of well over 7k users, featuring numerous user-made websites and initiatives to support ongoing development and awareness.
www.hex.win
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique ICO & STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a ICO & STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
------------------------
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
