Gravity Protocol, a Graphene-based blockchain protocol, built on Delegated Proof-of-Importance Consensus with adaptive emission

Graphene enthusiasts and developers are invited to run nodes and participate in the testing - capture the network and make profit, exploiting potential vulnerabilities in the economic model of the protocol settings. Active participants will be rewarded with 10% of the emission pool. Geeks and crypto minds, this is a change to make real strides in the advancement of blockchain technology and you are the ones to get in on the ground floor.



Gravity Protocol is a Graphene-based blockchain with Delegated Proof-of-Importance Consensus protocol for digital economy and data governance, which aims to economically incentivize their participants for their amount of activity and active engagement within the system, rather than just their stake.



The way they are going to do that is via two innovations:

- Delegated Proof of Importance (DPOI).

- Adaptive Emission.

- Gravity Index



Delegated Proof of Importance (DPOI)



As opposed to POS and DPOS which simply rewards their participants for holding a stake in the ecosystem, the DPOI consensus mechanism rewards participants for active engagement instead of just sitting on their tokens. This is done via the calculation of the Index of Importance (Stake+Activity) of the users. This shift in philosophy will increase the number of active users and projects being built within the ecosystem.



Adaptive Emission



Gravity Protocol also uses a special algorithm which utilizes adaptive emission to calculate the rate at which tokens are released into the ecosystem. The rate of emission is directly proportional to the Gravity Network Index which grows as the network grows. Simply put, the more the activity/projects on the blockchain, the more the emission of tokens.



Gravity Index



To make it simple: Importance = Activity + Stake



Index of Importance indirectly addresses the problem of DPoS Voter Apathy. Users that are deeply engaged with the network, have more weight of vote than the ones who hold passive stakes.

Another problem addressed by Index of Importance is the fact that there is no incentive for the economic use of cryptocurrencies. This is due to the fact that most of them are deflationary in nature and there are no costs associated with holding them indefinitely (as opposed to other currencies and assets, which either have associated storage costs or inflation). Gravity’s Importance Index is based on economic factors, such as the number of financial transactions in the system, thus the creation of market multiplier.