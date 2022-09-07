Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Government Association Endorses Blockchain for Elections

The 2020 US elections were a painful display of a breakdown in public trust. Declining trust in elections threatens democratic institutions all over the world, and it is imperative we restore it in our democratic institutions.


Government Association Endorses Blockchain for Elections
US Federal law requires that overseas, military, and disabled voters have access to remote voting. States permit the use of email, fax, or mail-in ballots. However, many of these methods used today lack the security required to maintain integrity of the election results. The most important aspect in restoring trust is to manage all ballots securely, whether paper or electronic.

Susan Eustice, Chair of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Voting Working Group has a lifetime of experience with elections. Her father invented the first mechanical voting machine, and she has been a researcher in the election and technology field for over 60 years. Eustice stated, "the same technologies banks use to move trillions of dollars each day can be made private and secure enough for elections by adding blockchain technology".

However, there are two reasons why mobile devices and blockchain are typically not used for federal elections:
• There is a concern that internet-connected systems cannot be made private and secure for elections.
• The standard used by laboratories to certify election systems is called the Voluntary Voting System

Guidelines (VVSG) published by the US Elections Assistance Commission (EAC). However, the VVSG prohibits election systems connected to the internet.

The GBA has released two reports to address these issues.

• The GBA Voting Working Group reviewed the VVSG and identified the changes needed to enable the certification of Remote Accessible Ballot Delivery, Marking & Return (RABDMR). This contribution is offered to the EAC to revise the VVSG and include using blockchain & mobile devices for certifying election systems. Download the VVSG Supplement for Remote Accessible Ballot Delivery Marking & Return (RABDMR).
• The GBA assembled industry experts to debate remote digital voting at an event called Blockchain & Voting. Consequently, the participants agreed to draft a report comparing the functional and security considerations of available remote ballot return The report can be downloaded at Remote Election Technology Report

The work that the GBA has done and continues to do to support the use of blockchain technology, securing elections and public confidence in public institutions is paramount.
For more information visit www.GBAglobal.org

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 7 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Cyprus Cryptocurrency Fund ARK36 Promotes Anton Paroian To Executive Director and CEO

Anne Maréchal, directrice juridique de l’AMF, rejoint De Gaulle Fleurance en qualité d’associée

Pharnext nomme Rob Quinn au poste de Directeur Financier

Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board

Nomination d’Alexis du Peloux au poste de Partner chez XAnge

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

OpenZeppelin to Secure ANZ Bank’s A$DC StableCoin On Hedera

Government Association Endorses Blockchain for Elections

Paribus (PBX) Announces Multichain Integration and Partnership

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Cashless Taxpayer and E-Invoicing - Digitalising Tax Compliance in Poland

Cyprus Cryptocurrency Fund ARK36 Promotes Anton Paroian To Executive Director and CEO

Colony Avalanche Index Launches to Offer Yield-Bearing Avalanche Ecosystem Exposure

Pourquoi souscrire une assurance-vie ?

Pourquoi faut-il investir dans la pierre papier ?

Reltime to liberalise global trade and cut out middlemen with new decentralised exchange (DEX)

Dubai advancing as a global Web 3.0 capital

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

peaq integrates with AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform, unlocking cross-chain peer-to-peer fundraising for dApp builders

Gate.io Group Completes Virtual Asset Service Provider Registration in Lithuania, Signifying EU Milestone in Its Expansion

DAO Powered Cardano NFT Marketplace Wafini Set To Launch After The Vasil Hard Fork

Koinswap is launching its own layer-1 blockchain

Curios Releases First-Ever Web3 Translation and Currency Conversion Tools, Enabling Users to Conduct Business Globally