Global M&A activity remained subdued in Q4 2019, finds GlobalData

Total M&A volume and value declined by 0.6% and 4.5% in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018, respectively. The decline could primarily be attributed to underperformance in the North American region, which witnessed decline in deal volume from ~3,000 deals in Q4 2018 to ~2,800 deals in Q4 2019. The region also witnessed a decrease in deal value by around 13% in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018.
The Middle East and Africa were the other regions to witness a decline in both deal volume and value by ~15% and ~40% in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018, respectively.
On the other hand, the South and Central America regions saw growth in value worth US$20.16bn in Q4 2019 compared to US$18.21bn in Q4 2018. However, it did not show improvement in volume, which declined from 290 M&A deals in Q4 2018 to 247 M&A deals in Q4 2019.
Amidst underperformance of several regions, Asia-Pacific and Europe emerged as the top performers for M&A activity.
Asia-Pacific witnessed growth in M&A deal volume and value by ~20% and ~10% in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018, respectively.
Moreover, Europe witnessed a slight growth from ~2,000 M&A deals worth ~US$118bn in Q4 2018 to ~2,100 M&A deals worth ~US$130bn in Q4 2019.
Some of the notable M&A deals announced during Q4 2019 included the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Charles Schwab for US$26bn, the acquisition of Tiffany by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton for US$16.3bn, and the acquisition of Liberty Property Trust by Prologis for US$12.6bn, among others.
globaldata.com
About GlobalData
4,000 of the world’s largest companies, including over 70% of FTSE 100 and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, make timelier and better business decisions thanks to GlobalData’s unique data, expert analysis and innovative solutions, all in one platform. GlobalData’s mission is to help our clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative across a range of industries, including the healthcare, consumer, retail, financial, technology and professional services sectors.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
