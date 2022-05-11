Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Gate.io Leads $10M Series A Funding for Stanhope Financial Group to Fuel Growth

Stanhope Financial Group, an Ireland-based global fintech company that provides businesses with a full suite of banking services, has raised in excess of USD 10 million for its Series A funding round.


Gate.io Leads $10M Series A Funding for Stanhope Financial Group to Fuel Growth
The funding, led by venture capital firm Gate Ventures, will be used to develop the group’s product offerings, strengthen the management team, increase its market share, and prepare for the launch company’s upcoming affiliate digital assets division, SH Digital.

Stanhope Financial Group has seen substantial growth across its business divisions since it began operations in October 2021. Its SH Payments division, licensed as an Electronic Money Institution, offers businesses banking services to efficiently send and receive money globally, including FX, multi-currency accounts, and innovative payments solutions. The company’s SH Capital division, which is licensed in the DIFC, Dubai, allows institutions and family offices to gain access to premium global investment products across all capital markets. Its affiliate company, SH Digital, offers cryptocurrency liquidity and trading services. Stanhope Financial Group has also been granted financial services licences by both the Bank of Lithuania and (IPA) by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Kevin von Neuschatz, Group CEO of Stanhope Financial Group, said:
“Our suite of Tier 1 banking services has been specifically designed and developed to enable ambitious businesses to make faster, more effective payments, access investment products, and embrace digital trading with complete confidence.

For too long, fast-growing SMEs have been overlooked by the established banks and institutions and we’re here to change that. This major funding round will go directly towards expanding our expertise, developing new products, and offering companies access to all the services they need to thrive, but have been denied.”

Mohit Davar, Executive Chairman of Stanhope Financial Group, said:
“These are exciting times for Stanhope Financial Group, and this investment will enable us to further expand our key divisions which have already made huge inroads into the market.

With the upcoming launch of our new digital affiliate, we have the perfect team and fintech platform in place to drive growth for our customers.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all investors, especially Gate Ventures, for the confidence they have shown in the team to continue to deliver on its strategic plans and create tremendous shareholder value.”

Kevin Yang, Investment Director of Gate Ventures, said:
“The adoption of cryptocurrency and convergence with mainstream traditional banking has accelerated the need for Gate.io to work with innovative and regulated companies like Stanhope Group to further develop our product portfolio and continue to build innovative solutions for our customers. We really like the team at Stanhope and look forward to working with them.”

About Gate.io
Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among digital asset platforms. Gate.io offers services related to the trading of multiple leading digital assets, and it has grown to serve over 10 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Gate.io has also received a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, labs and more.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 11 Mai 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Offre : Contrôleur financier senior – Fonds de PE (Tiers 1)

Offre : Senior Manager/ Manager Deal Strategy and Execution

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Golem.ai nomme Bruno Laborie Head of Partnerships pour supporter sa croissance

Lauxera Capital Partners renforce sa direction avec la nomination d’Edoardo Fracchia en qualité de Partner

Astorg announces new Partner, Business Development – Jean Raby

Dentons Paris nomme deux nouveaux Counsel Djésia Meziani et Fabrice Korenbeusser

Antoine Fulpin est nommé Conseiller auprès de la Direction Générale de Kyriba en Europe

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Golem.ai nomme Bruno Laborie Head of Partnerships pour supporter sa croissance

PayPal lance PayPal Financement Pro, une solution de financement simple et rapide pour les TPE/PME françaises

Gate.io Leads $10M Series A Funding for Stanhope Financial Group to Fuel Growth

Cogniteam Raises $5.6M in Series A to Enhance Nimbus, the Low-Code AI Robotics Platform

Cion Digital Expands into Canada to Enable Consumers to Purchase and Finance Cars with Crypto

Comment fonctionne le trading sur le marché des changes ?

Web3 : Arianee annonce un nouveau tour de table (série A) de 20M€ mené par Tiger Global

Yapily agrees to acquire finAPI, creating Europe’s leading open banking platform

Le Startups Studio PyratzLabs ambitionne de devenir la référence dans l’accélération des projets Web3 en Europe et lève 3M€

Lauxera Capital Partners renforce sa direction avec la nomination d’Edoardo Fracchia en qualité de Partner

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Unlimitd s’associe à Greenmetrics pour inciter les entreprises du e-commerce à réduire leur empreinte carbone

Cake DeFi enters into esports with competitive gaming platform FACEIT in multi-million dollar deal that will allow gamers to earn cryptocurrency

SeedLegals dépasse le milliard d’euros de financement des start-up

Gowling WLG France conseille Ventech et Chalfen Ventures dans le cadre de la série A de la société Reveal

La course au transport électrique (Siemens)