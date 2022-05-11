Gate.io Leads $10M Series A Funding for Stanhope Financial Group to Fuel Growth

The funding, led by venture capital firm Gate Ventures, will be used to develop the group’s product offerings, strengthen the management team, increase its market share, and prepare for the launch company’s upcoming affiliate digital assets division, SH Digital.



Stanhope Financial Group has seen substantial growth across its business divisions since it began operations in October 2021. Its SH Payments division, licensed as an Electronic Money Institution, offers businesses banking services to efficiently send and receive money globally, including FX, multi-currency accounts, and innovative payments solutions. The company’s SH Capital division, which is licensed in the DIFC, Dubai, allows institutions and family offices to gain access to premium global investment products across all capital markets. Its affiliate company, SH Digital, offers cryptocurrency liquidity and trading services. Stanhope Financial Group has also been granted financial services licences by both the Bank of Lithuania and (IPA) by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).



Kevin von Neuschatz, Group CEO of Stanhope Financial Group, said:

“Our suite of Tier 1 banking services has been specifically designed and developed to enable ambitious businesses to make faster, more effective payments, access investment products, and embrace digital trading with complete confidence.



For too long, fast-growing SMEs have been overlooked by the established banks and institutions and we’re here to change that. This major funding round will go directly towards expanding our expertise, developing new products, and offering companies access to all the services they need to thrive, but have been denied.”



Mohit Davar, Executive Chairman of Stanhope Financial Group, said:

“These are exciting times for Stanhope Financial Group, and this investment will enable us to further expand our key divisions which have already made huge inroads into the market.



With the upcoming launch of our new digital affiliate, we have the perfect team and fintech platform in place to drive growth for our customers.



I want to take this opportunity to thank all investors, especially Gate Ventures, for the confidence they have shown in the team to continue to deliver on its strategic plans and create tremendous shareholder value.”



Kevin Yang, Investment Director of Gate Ventures, said:

“The adoption of cryptocurrency and convergence with mainstream traditional banking has accelerated the need for Gate.io to work with innovative and regulated companies like Stanhope Group to further develop our product portfolio and continue to build innovative solutions for our customers. We really like the team at Stanhope and look forward to working with them.”



About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world’s earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among digital asset platforms. Gate.io offers services related to the trading of multiple leading digital assets, and it has grown to serve over 10 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Gate.io has also received a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, labs and more.

