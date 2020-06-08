Gate.io Launches 0% Interest Mixed Collateral Feature for USDT Perpetual Contract Trading

articles liés
-
Scorechain releases RISK INDICATORS feature to enhance compliance for cryptocurrency Risk AML solutions
-
Bittrex Global Partners with HedgeTrade for a $5 Million Giveaway
-
Crytpoassets: Exchanges/investment firms focusing on cryptoassets could fail to meet regulatory requirements because of poor insurance cover
-
JCB Enables Cross-Border QR-Code Payments with FIS
-
SEBA launches SEBAversity in cooperation with three top-class universities – providing an educational platform for digital assets and crypto currencies
Gate.io users are now able to borrow up to 100,000 USDT for contract trading using Bitcoin as collateral in their spot account, with absolutely 0% interest required. The collateral amount of BTC will be deducted automatically from the user’s spot account, with no need to sell any BTC nor transfer them to the Perpetual Contracts account, and in the meantime, the assets borrowed via Mixed Collateral can’t be withdrawn.
Commenting on this, Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io said: “The current world situation has impacted the global economy and the crypto industry. This is the time when the entire crypto community is aiming to introduce more diverse ways to trade. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to diversify and improve our users' trading experience and we are happy to launch the new Mixed Collateral feature to offer our users not only a new possibility in trading Perpetual Contracts but also an option to lower risks when doing so. I think this is a great move to satisfy our user’s trading needs and open new alternatives for them and for everyone else who wants to join us.”
“BTC is the only collateral currency available for this feature at the moment, but currently our technology teams are working very hard to make more markets available soon,” Marie concluded.
Through this announcement, the company reaffirmed that besides improving the trading experience on the platform, they deeply care about the financial well-being of their users. Unlike margin borrowing where users have to pay back the money they borrow with interest, Mixed Collateral directly allows them to leverage their spot account holdings as collateral to trade futures. However, users should note that when the loan to value (LTV) ratio reaches the threshold, the position will be liquidated forcefully even if there are sufficient funds in the Perpetual Contract account. Therefore, they are encouraged to ensure sufficient funds for the collateral currency and top up the collateral as the LTV ratio surges.
Gate.io
Commenting on this, Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io said: “The current world situation has impacted the global economy and the crypto industry. This is the time when the entire crypto community is aiming to introduce more diverse ways to trade. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to diversify and improve our users' trading experience and we are happy to launch the new Mixed Collateral feature to offer our users not only a new possibility in trading Perpetual Contracts but also an option to lower risks when doing so. I think this is a great move to satisfy our user’s trading needs and open new alternatives for them and for everyone else who wants to join us.”
“BTC is the only collateral currency available for this feature at the moment, but currently our technology teams are working very hard to make more markets available soon,” Marie concluded.
Through this announcement, the company reaffirmed that besides improving the trading experience on the platform, they deeply care about the financial well-being of their users. Unlike margin borrowing where users have to pay back the money they borrow with interest, Mixed Collateral directly allows them to leverage their spot account holdings as collateral to trade futures. However, users should note that when the loan to value (LTV) ratio reaches the threshold, the position will be liquidated forcefully even if there are sufficient funds in the Perpetual Contract account. Therefore, they are encouraged to ensure sufficient funds for the collateral currency and top up the collateral as the LTV ratio surges.
Gate.io
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.