Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

GP Bullhound opens new offices in Luxembourg and Zurich

GP Bullhound, the global technology advisory and investment firm, has announced the opening of its 11th and 12th offices, in Luxembourg and Zurich respectively.


GP Bullhound opens new offices in Luxembourg and Zurich
Founded in 1999, with a team of more than 180 employees spread across 3 continents, the firm adds to existing offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Paris, Stockholm, Madrid, Hong Kong, Manchester and Marbella.

Per Roman, Co-founder and Managing Partner of GP Bullhound, comments: "Luxembourg and Zurich have become key financial and tech hubs, and these new offices fit our firm’s global development strategy. Local presence allows us to offer the best possible services and products to our clients and investors, as well as strengthens GP Bullhound's position as a leading advisor and investor in the technology sector, globally."

The Luxembourg office, an authorised Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), will ensure post-Brexit continuity and compliance for GP Bullhound’s advisory and investment activities, and allow a close collaboration with local entrepreneurs and investors to further strengthen the local ecosystem.

The new Zurich office aims to support Switzerland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with sophisticated technology advisory services, and to provide vital access for founders and entrepreneurs to harness global wealth managers and investors domiciled in the country.

Alek Jakima, Director and one of the Conducting Officers overseeing the new Luxembourg office, joins with 16 years of multi-jurisdictional experience in the structuring, administration and oversight of funds, spanning across a broad range of regulatory, compliance, operational and management expertise gained in Luxembourg, Ireland, Poland and Italy.

Olya Klüppel, Partner, will head the Zurich office. Olya has over 20 years of credit investment and portfolio management experience in Europe, the US and Asia, currently focusing on the digital economy and technology companies. GP Bullhound has been active in Switzerland, with past engagements including the acquisition of Namics by Merkle (Dentsu group), the acquisition of Infinigate by HIG and advising Crypto Finance AG.

GP Bullhound is a leading global advisor to companies and their owners on capital transactions and competitive international sale and acquisition processes. The firm offers a broad range of investment products across public and private markets, from growth equity to private credit to listed technology champions. With more than €1bn of assets under management, its limited partners include institutions, family offices and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

About GP Bullhound
GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning Europe, the US and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 12 Avril 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Ringover accélère et ouvre une quarantaine de postes en 2022

Calliope recrute plus de 50 nouveaux collaborateurs à travers la France pour soutenir son développement

Offre : Senior Analyst/Associate M&A - Infrastructure/Énergie - Paris

Offre : Associate M&A – Paris – Big4

Offre : Associate M&A – Nantes – Big4

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Elise Chaumon, nouvelle directrice générale associée du cabinet EGIDIO

Partech annonce la nomination d’André François-Poncet en tant que Partner et le recrutement d’Elena Moneta en qualité de Principal

Fabien Lomet rejoint Tradeshift au poste de Vice-Président Europe de l'Ouest

Mirabaud renforce ses capacités en gestion de patrimoine en nommant un nouveau CEO au Moyen Orient

Frédéric Brousse, nommé Directeur Général de DocuSign France

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Reltime launches its revolutionary blockchain and ecosystem globally

Adyen étend son offre au-delà des paiements et annonce de nouveaux produits financiers intégrés

Elise Chaumon, nouvelle directrice générale associée du cabinet EGIDIO

ClicData recompose son capital et lève des fonds pour accélérer sa croissance

GP Bullhound opens new offices in Luxembourg and Zurich

Comment sont imposés les revenus de votre assurance vie ?

Ringover accélère et ouvre une quarantaine de postes en 2022

Partech annonce la nomination d’André François-Poncet en tant que Partner et le recrutement d’Elena Moneta en qualité de Principal

GIANT Protocol et Tango s'associent pour réduire les coûts de la connectivité mondiale

Calliope recrute plus de 50 nouveaux collaborateurs à travers la France pour soutenir son développement

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

BlackLine fait l’acquisition de FourQ pour révolutionner la gestion financière interentreprises

Bybit Finalizes MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Integration

Partech annonce la nomination d’André François-Poncet en tant que Partner et le recrutement d’Elena Moneta en qualité de Principal

NFT : Le groupe Dubreuil entre au capital d’Ocode, créateur du passeport numérique pour les biens physiques

CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate