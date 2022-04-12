GP Bullhound opens new offices in Luxembourg and Zurich

Founded in 1999, with a team of more than 180 employees spread across 3 continents, the firm adds to existing offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Paris, Stockholm, Madrid, Hong Kong, Manchester and Marbella.



Per Roman, Co-founder and Managing Partner of GP Bullhound, comments: "Luxembourg and Zurich have become key financial and tech hubs, and these new offices fit our firm’s global development strategy. Local presence allows us to offer the best possible services and products to our clients and investors, as well as strengthens GP Bullhound's position as a leading advisor and investor in the technology sector, globally."



The Luxembourg office, an authorised Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), will ensure post-Brexit continuity and compliance for GP Bullhound’s advisory and investment activities, and allow a close collaboration with local entrepreneurs and investors to further strengthen the local ecosystem.



The new Zurich office aims to support Switzerland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with sophisticated technology advisory services, and to provide vital access for founders and entrepreneurs to harness global wealth managers and investors domiciled in the country.



Alek Jakima, Director and one of the Conducting Officers overseeing the new Luxembourg office, joins with 16 years of multi-jurisdictional experience in the structuring, administration and oversight of funds, spanning across a broad range of regulatory, compliance, operational and management expertise gained in Luxembourg, Ireland, Poland and Italy.



Olya Klüppel, Partner, will head the Zurich office. Olya has over 20 years of credit investment and portfolio management experience in Europe, the US and Asia, currently focusing on the digital economy and technology companies. GP Bullhound has been active in Switzerland, with past engagements including the acquisition of Namics by Merkle (Dentsu group), the acquisition of Infinigate by HIG and advising Crypto Finance AG.



GP Bullhound is a leading global advisor to companies and their owners on capital transactions and competitive international sale and acquisition processes. The firm offers a broad range of investment products across public and private markets, from growth equity to private credit to listed technology champions. With more than €1bn of assets under management, its limited partners include institutions, family offices and entrepreneurs from all over the world.



