GP Bullhound advised Logicbroker on its growth round by K1 Investment Management

GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor to Logicbroker, Inc. (“Logicbroker”) on its growth round received by K1 Investment Management (“K1”). Based in Shelton, CT, Logicbroker is a leading provider of cloud and supply chain automation technology.



Logicbroker offers retailers and suppliers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform in the drop shipping space, providing high visibility to vendor activities to improve compliance, reduce errors, add more sales channels, and increase profitability. The platform manages over 150 channels and over 4,000 brand suppliers, and is primed to capitalize on the explosive growth in the broader e-Commerce space domestically and internationally.



Peyman Zamani, Co-Founder and CEO of Logicbroker, commented: “When you raise funding because you want to, but not because you have to, it means you have options. We knew we wanted to partner up with the professionals who know how to manage our transactions. After many interviews with so many investment banking firms, GP Bullhound was the clear choice for us. I have been always proud of my team at Logicbroker and how hard they work because they want to, and not because they have to, and it was very impressive to see Jonathan Cantwell and the GP Bullhound team foster the same culture. Thanks for all the hard work. It was certainly fruitful for all parties.”



Jonathan Cantwell, Partner at GP Bullhound, commented: “It was a pleasure to advise Logicbroker on such an important transaction for the company and the drop shipment software category. The company is on an impressive growth trajectory and light-years ahead of many of the legacy players in the space. The business will be accelerated with K1's investment and backing. Peyman and his team were amazing to work with.“



The transaction represents yet another milestone for GP Bullhound and is a further testament to the firm’s expertise in the SaaS sector, following previous transactions completed for Customer Thermometer (acquired by Exclaimer), Allyo (acquired by Hirevue) and WayUp (merger with Yello), among many others.



