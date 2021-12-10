GP Bullhound advised Foxintelligence on its acquisition by NielsenIQ, backed by Advent International

articles liés
GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor to Foxintelligence on its acquisition by NielsenIQ, backed by Advent International.
Foxintelligence has developed the most reliable consumer intelligence platform - by collecting, aggregating and enriching transactional data from the largest consumer panel in Europe - to help global brands measure their e-commerce performance. This acquisition marks NielsenIQ’s latest step in providing groundbreaking and comprehensive e-commerce data.
Edouard Natté, Co-founder and CEO of Foxintelligence, commented: “During the process, GP Bullhound has really been able to understand and extract the fundamental value of our business, leading to the best possible transaction to continue our mission.”
Joy Sioufi, Partner at GP Bullhound commented: “Working with Edouard, Florian and Nicolas has been a great adventure, they have gathered an ambitious and talented team around them, best positioned to bring the company to the next level, backed by NielsenIQ’s ecosystem.”
This represents GP Bullhound’s 23rd transaction completed in the enterprise SaaS space this year, having previously advised Linkfluence and Klear on their respective acquisition by Meltwater, amongst many others.
About GP Bullhound
GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 10 offices spanning Europe, the US and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com
