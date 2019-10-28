Fujitsu and Personetics Announce Partnership to Accelerate Japan's Financial Digital Transformation

articles liés
Fujitsu Limited, Japan's leading information and communication technology (ICT) company, and Personetics, the global provider of AI-powered personalization and customer advocacy solutions used by the world's top banks, today announced a new partnership that leverages Personetics' cognitive AI recommendation engine for Fujitsu's new personalized banking cloud service for its Finplex range of SOE solutions. This new offering draws on the technological expertise of both partners to deliver new personalized service experiences for users in the rapidly growing fintech space, with an anticipated launch date for availability in Japan during FY2020.
Background
With the ongoing digital transformation of the financial services industry and increasing diversity throughout society, the need to provide personalized financial advice tailored to users' individual lifestyles continues to grow. To address this burgeoning demand for customized digital financial service experiences, Fujitsu and Personetics signed a Reseller Agreement that will ultimately result in the delivery of a new financial cloud service for Fujitsu's Finplex range of SOE solutions.
The service will offer personalized banking services ideally suited to the needs of users and businesses in Japan. Under the partnership agreement, Fujitsu will lead a wide range of tasks including service production, cloud service platform operations and maintenance, while Personetics will provide the self-driving finance platform with an extensive library of financial insights, automated financial programs, and a rich customization environment, all based on its cognitive AI engine. The sales target for the first year of Fujitsu's new financial service is set for hundreds of thousands of bank customers.
Comments from the Partners
"We are committed to providing personalized banking solutions to a wide range of Japanese financial institutions, and are thrilled to have Personetics' advanced technology and expertise powering our service," said Tooru Hashimoto, Head of Systems Unit I, State Infrastructure and Finance Business Group, Technology Solution Business of Fujitsu. "We will continue to proactively partner with best-in-class fintech companies in order to offer all of the technologies critical to Japan's financial digital transformation."
"We are tremendously excited about our partnership with Fujitsu," said David Sosna, CEO, and C-Founder of Personetics. "There has been enormous growth in demand for personalized banking solutions worldwide, with numerous American, European and Asian institutions already implementing Personetics technologies. In Japan, Fujitsu is our reseller partner as they are a trusted general IT vendor and we are confident this will ensure increased exposure and the smooth integration of our solutions in this market."
About Personetics
Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solutions for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform. Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management. Serving over 60 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics customers include 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe and other leading banks throughout the world. Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.
personetics.com.
About Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.
fujitsu.com
