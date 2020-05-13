Freshfields a conseillé ENGIE pour la mise en place d’une facilité de crédit « club deal » de 2.5 milliards d’euros

articles liés
-
La facilité sous format d’un « club deal » regroupant cinq banques françaises et internationales en qualité d’arrangeurs, de teneurs de livre et de prêteurs possède une maturité initiale de douze mois susceptible de plusieurs extensions et comprend également une option dite « accordéon » à l’initiative d’Engie.
Les banques ayant mis en place cette nouvelle facilité pour Engie incluent BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, Société Générale et UniCredit Bank AG.
L’équipe Freshfields ayant assisté Engie et en charge de la documentation juridique était composée de Fabrice Grillo, associé, et Benjamin Cartier, collaborateur.
Les banques avaient pour conseil Allen & Overy avec Julien Roux, associé, et Tristan Jambu-Merlin, collaborateur senior.
A propos de Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
Avec plus de 2500 collaborateurs, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un cabinet d’avocats d'affaires international qui accompagne ses clients dans le monde entier. Présents à Paris depuis près de 50 ans, fort de 24 associés et 93 collaborateurs, nous conseillons nos clients sur tous les aspects juridiques de leurs enjeux stratégiques en intervenant sur toutes les pratiques du droit.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un partnership à responsabilité limitée immatriculé en Angleterre et au Pays de Galles sous le numéro OC334789. L’activité du cabinet est soumise à l’autorisation et au contrôle de la Solicitors Regulation Authority en Angleterre, et à celui du Conseil de l’Ordre des avocats à la Cour de Paris en France.
freshfields.com
