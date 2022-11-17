Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital lending marketplaces and embedded finance providers, has appointed Paul Bevis as Head of Growth.


• Paul to drive growth of Freedom Finance’s embedded finance offering to brands
• Appointment follows a number of key account wins amid product development, continued growth and fresh investment from Pollen Street Capital
• Freedom Finance already provides embedded financial services to leading brands like Argos, ASDA
Money, Co-op Bank, Creation and The Very Group

In his new role, Paul will lead the growth of Freedom Finance’s embedded finance platform which is already integrated across brands like Argos, ASDA Money, Co-op Bank, Creation and The Very Group.
These partnerships help millions of customers in the UK find the best products available to them through access to Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching marketplace, which can provide lending products from over 100 of the UK’s leading financial services providers.

Paul joins Freedom Finance from Royal London where he spent five years, latterly as Head of D2C Partnerships (Protection). He has significant experience in successfully developing distribution partnerships in the credit sector having worked as Head of Partner Revolving Credit at Ikano Bank, spending four years at the IKEA owned bank, and has also worked for BNP Paribas Yorkshire Bank and Barclaycard in their Affinity partner, card services and loyalty divisions respectively.

Freedom Finance is at an exciting stage of its growth journey following fresh investment from Pollen Street Capital to continue the development of this proposition and the recent appointment of Emma Steeley as CEO.

Paul Bevis, Head of Growth at Freedom Finance, commented: “The embedded finance revolution is gathering increasing momentum in the UK and Freedom Finance’s marketplace is establishing itself at the centre of this ecosystem.

“The pipeline of opportunities is hugely exciting and I was impressed by the platform capabilities, which include the proprietary eligibility checking across the multiple offerings that provide a compelling commercial proposition. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to deliver on Freedom Finance’s record of sustainable growth, entrepreneurialism and innovation.”

Michael Davidson, Chief Revenue Officer at Freedom Finance, said: “Embedded finance offers a huge market opportunity for Freedom Finance to grow and I am delighted that we have a leader of Paul’s calibre to provide further impetus.

“There is a vast addressable market with businesses across many sectors who would benefit from Freedom Finance’s pedigree of integrating financial services. We can onboard partners rapidly to get them up and running, so the addition of Paul will only add to our ability to provide a market-leading service to the most trusted brands in the country.”

About Freedom Finance
Freedom Finance is a leading UK digital lending marketplace providing unsecured personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and other financial products. The company partners with over 100 of the UK’s leading lenders and leading service providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform.
Proprietary technology enables Freedom Finance to tailor products specifically for customers to give them clarity, not just choice, and provide them only with the products they qualify for. The Group also delivers embedded finance services for high street brands like Argos, Asda, The Co-Op Bank, RAC, Creation, Very Group and many more.

