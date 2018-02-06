Fred’s, Inc. Appoints Joseph Anto Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Anto brings more than 15 years of finance, M&A and business development experience to Fred’s. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A at MediaNews Group, Inc. (d/b/a Digital First Media), one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S., where he has served in various capacities since 2013. At MediaNews Group, Mr. Anto played an instrumental role in various initiatives focused on driving digital revenue and reducing expenses across the organization. He also helped lead MediaNews Group’s M&A and investing activities. Additionally, he brings to the role knowledge of and experience with Fred’s, as he has been working with Fred’s in a consulting capacity over the past seven months. As CFO, Mr. Anto will be responsible for leading Fred’s in its financial and risk management, information technology and real estate strategy.



“We are pleased to welcome Joe to the Fred’s team full time,” said Michael K. Bloom, Chief Executive Officer. “Joe’s experience and expertise is invaluable as we continue to implement our strategic initiatives to drive increased traffic and comp sales, reduce SG&A, generate free cash flow and optimize our balance sheet. Joe is a proven financial and business development executive, and brings a diverse set of skills and experience that will help position Fred’s for long-term success.”



“I am thrilled to join Fred’s at this important time in the Company’s transformation,” Mr. Anto commented. “I look forward to working with Mike and the rest of the senior leadership team as we develop and execute on the strategic priorities that will deliver long-term sustainable growth, cash flow and value creation.”



Mr. Bloom added, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, I thank Jason for his contributions to Fred’s as well as his continued support during this transition period. We wish Jason all the best in his future endeavors.”



About Joseph Anto

Since 2015, Mr. Anto served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A at MediaNews Group, Inc. (d/b/a Digital First Media), one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. by circulation. From 2014-2015, he was Vice President of Business Development for MediaNews Group and also CEO at Jobs in the US, a subsidiary of MediaNews with regionally focused job board sites in New England. From 2013-2014 he was Managing Director at Digital First Ventures, the strategic investing division of MediaNews Group. In 2009 he co-founded RumbaTime, LLC, a fashion brand focused on timepieces and accessories and served as the Company's CEO until 2012. From 2006-2009 Mr. Anto was a Senior Analyst and Director of Investments at Harbinger Capital Partners, a multi-strategy investment firm, where he managed one of the largest merchant power investment portfolios in the sector, accounting for approximately 30% of the Fund's assets and completed M&A and debt financing transactions totaling over $4 billion in value. Prior to his time at Harbinger, Mr. Anto was an associate at ABS Capital Partners, a later-stage venture capital firm, and an analyst at First Union Securities in their technology investment banking group. He has previously served on the boards of private merchant power companies Kelson Energy Inc. and Kelson Canada, CIPS Marketing Group Inc. and was also previously on the board at Rumbatime. He has a BBA from Emory University and an MBA from Columbia University.



About Fred’s Inc.

Tracing its history back to an original store in Coldwater, Mississippi, opened in 1947, today Fred’s, Inc. operates approximately 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores, including 13 franchised locations, and three specialty pharmacy-only locations. With unique store formats and strategies that combine the best elements of a value-focused retailer with a healthcare-focused drug store, Fred’s stores offer frequently purchased items that address the everyday needs of its customers. This includes nationally recognized brands, proprietary Fred’s label products, and a full range of value-priced selections.

